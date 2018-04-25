Pass the popcorn! Here’s everything that’s hitting Irish Netlix in May

Question: what is better than crawling into bed after a long day and binge watching some Netflix?

Nothing. Absolutely nothing is better.

And one thing we really love about Netflix is that they add so many glorious shows and films every month.

That way, you actually cannot get bored. Trust me.

Anyway, we just got a sneak peak at what's due to hit the site in May (get excited lads).

Shows:

A Little Help with Carol Burnett (04/05/2018)

In this original unscripted series starring comedy legend Carol Burnett, kids dish out advice to celebrities and everyday people in front of a live audience.

Dear White People: Volume 2 (04/05/2018)

Romantic dilemmas, a social media troll and big changes at Armstrong-Parker House push Sam, Lionel and friends to the breaking point.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (04/05/2018)

Tina Fey opens up about her family, the changing culture at “SNL” and the one moment she wishes she could take back. Plus, blues icon Buddy Guy.

The Rain: Season 1 (04/05/2018)

After a brutal virus wipes out most of the population, two young siblings embark on a perilous search for safety. A Scandinavian thriller series.

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 (11/05/2018)

Bill and his guests explore the future of food, the science of addiction and more in a new set of episodes of the Emmy-nominated series.

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 (22/05/2018)

There's an organisation gathering espers for a nefarious purpose. Powerful psychic Mob, however, is just trying to be the protagonist of his own life.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (22/05/2018)

As Shion and Tsubasa grow closer day by day, Ami and Takayuki's relationship grows complicated, and new housemates join the group.

Fauda: Season 2 (24/05/2018)

Doron teams up with his old undercover unit when a militant who has targeted him for revenge also launches a more ambitious covert plan.

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 (25/05/2018)

The new season features Star Trek, Transformers, LEGO and Hello Kitty.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (30/05/2018)

Kimmy gets a job at a tech startup, Titus pretends to have a TV show to impress Mikey, and Jacqueline starts a talent agency.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (31/05/2018)

The groundbreaking radio personality takes the stage in the latest installment of Letterman's in-depth, wide-ranging interview series.

Movies:

Sometimes (01/05/2018)

Seven strangers anxiously waiting for their HIV test results decide to bribe the clinic receptionist to get them early, learning one is positive.

Manhunt (04/05/2018)

A Chinese pharmaceutical lawyer framed for a vile crime teams up with a sharp-witted Japanese detective to stop a dangerous corporate plot.

Forgive Us Our Debts (04/05/2018)

Threatened by creditors, a newly unemployed man agrees to work for a debt collector, but soon discovers his deal with the devil has unexpected costs.

The Kissing Booth (11/05/2018)

When teenager Elle's first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

Cargo (18/05/2018)

Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature

Catching Feelings (18/05/2018)

A Johannesburg professor and his journalist wife find their relationship tested in new ways when a famous, hard-partying writer enters their lives.

Ibiza (25/05/2018)

When Harper’s two best friends tag along on her work trip to Barcelona, they ditch work and fly to Ibiza for Harper, who against her better judgement, falls for a hot DJ.

Sara's Notebook (26/05/2018)

A woman embarks on a harrowing search for her missing sister that brings her into the depths of the treacherous, war-torn Congolese jungle.

Documentaries:

End Game (04/05/2018)

Directed by Academy Award winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, End Game is an intimate vérité style documentary short that follows visionary medical practitioners who are working on the cutting edge of life and death — and dedicated to changing our thinking about both.

Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist (11/05/2018)

This docuseries investigates the true story of a pizza delivery man who robbed a bank, then was killed by a bomb fastened around his neck.

Explained (Weekly episodes from 23/05)

This series spotlights topical and timely issues that impact our lives — from the gender wage gap to geopolitical politics.