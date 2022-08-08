Pass the popcorn! All the new shows & movies coming to Netflix this August

It’s hard to believe that we’re already a week into August! Where has the time gone at all? But, fear not, because a new month means lots of new shows and movies to enjoy on Netflix.

If you fancy a relaxing evening in or a day-long binge, then you’re in luck because Netflix has brought us some real gems this month. Make sure to stock up on all of your favourite snacks and get ready to dive into some great entertainment over the next coming weeks. Whether you're in the mood for a comedy film, crime documentary or a thrilling series, Netflix has something for everyone.

Here’s the rundown on everything Netflix is bringing us this month:

TV Shows

Lady Tamara- coming 04/08/2022

The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes centre stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family.

The Sandman- coming 05/08/2022

After years of imprisonment, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power.

Instant Dream Home- coming 10/08/2022

A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families' homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours.

Iron Chef Brazil- coming 10/08/2022

Welcome to Iron Chef Brazil! In this cooking competition, rising culinary talents battle Brazil's greatest chefs for a chance to be named Iron Legend.

Locke & Key: Season 3- coming 10/08/2022

In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who's dead-set on possessing the keys.

Unsuspicious- coming 17/08/2022

Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers — and must stay for an investigation when he’s found dead.

Echoes- coming 19/08/2022

Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives since they were children. But their world is thrown into disarray when one sister goes missing.

Selling The OC- coming 24/08/2022

The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.

Movies

Buba- coming 03/08/2022

When a small-town con artist joins the local mafia with his manipulative brother, his obsession with balancing his karma gets hilariously brutal.

Don’t Blame Karma!- coming 03/08/2022

When her model sister and high-school crush start dating, fashion designer Sara must decide whether her alleged bad luck is the real culprit behind this.

Wedding Season- coming 04/08/2022

Under parental pressure to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings — but their ruse goes awry when feelings turn real.

Carter- coming 05/08/2022

A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger.

Darlings- coming 05/08/2022

Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge.

Code Name: Emperor- coming 08/08/2022

An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won't cross.

Heartsong- coming 10/08/2022

While serenading a wedding that quickly implodes, a nomadic musician falls for the bride, who runs afoul of her family. Now he has to save her life.

That's Amor- coming 25/08/2022

After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch — and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient.

Me Time- coming 26/08/2022

With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure.

Documentaries

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse- coming 02/08/2022

From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, comic Ricardo Quevedo examines the absurdity of the situations that try our patience

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99- coming 03/08/2022

Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its '99 revival delivered three days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong?

I Just Killed My Dad- coming 09/08/2022

Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family.

Inside the Mind of a Cat- coming 18/08/2022

Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary.

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee- coming 24/08/2022

Through raw, revealing footage and interviews with fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee, this documentary uncovers new layers of his wild years on the run.

I AM A KILLER: Season 3- coming 30/08/2022

While serving hard time for murder, inmates recount their crimes and reflect on how their actions destroyed lives — including their own.