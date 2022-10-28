Pass the popcorn: 6 incredible films on the telly this weekend

Congratulations, you’ve made it to the weekend – and not just any weekend, a bank holiday weekend!

Now that you have an extra free day to enjoy, why not treat yourself to some films? This weekend, some of our favourite TV channels are showing an amazing selection of films for everyone to enjoy. Whether you want action, comedy, or something Halloween-themed for the weekend that’s in it, we’ve got you covered!

Sit back, grab the popcorn, and take your pick from some of these incredible movies below:

Ride Along – Friday 9pm, ITV2

A brilliant comedy starring Ice Cube and Kevin Hart as James and Ben, two men who are about to become brothers-in-law. In order to win James’ approval, Ben must accompany the security guard on a 24-hour patrol trip to Atlanta. James hopes that Ben will be scared off, but in reality, he might just need his help with something much more dangerous…

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Friday 9pm, E4

A firm family favourite! Released in 2017, this fun-filled adventure follows four teenagers who accidentally get transported into their beloved video game and get transformed into their favourite characters. In order to get back to the real world (and themselves), they must take on the dangerous journey through the game they love so much.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Saturday 6:35pm, RTÉ One

Hilarious spooky fun! Young boys Sam and Sonny get more than they bargained for when they are in the middle of cleaning an abandoned house and discover an ancient manuscript. The boys get the shock of their lives when the manuscript brings a ventriloquist dummy named Slappy to life. Will life ever return to normal?

IT – Saturday 9pm, ITV2

Not one for those who are afraid of clowns! Set in 1989, this horror from Stephen King follows a group of bullied kids who join together to defeat a terrifying, shape-shifting monster named Pennywise, who torments and preys on children. Be prepared for a few jump scares in this one!

Ghostbusters – Sunday 3:40pm, RTÉ One

A Halloween classic! When three eccentric scientists lose their jobs, they decide to set up a business as ‘ghostbusters’, helping to rid New York City of paranormal activity. However, they quickly realise that their task is about to become much bigger than they thought, when an evil demon threatens to destroy the world as they know it.

Made of Honor – Sunday 9:30pm, RTÉ2

One for the romantics! Patrick Dempsey stars as single bachelor Tom, who has the sudden realisation that he is in love with his best friend Hannah. When Hannah surprises Tom with the news that she is engaged to a Scotsman and asks Tom to be her ‘maid of honour’, he is faced with a dilemma. Should he stay true to their friendship and help Hannah through the wedding, or should he tell her how he really feels?