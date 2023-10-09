Paris & Tyson Fury confirm if they want to have an eighth child

Paris Fury has opened up about her growing family!

The wife of champion boxer Tyson Fury welcomed her seventh child, a son named Prince Rico Paris, into the world last month.

As their family continues to grow, the couple have been pondering if they would like an eighth child to join baby Rico and their six other children – sons Prince John James (11), Prince Tyson II (7), Prince Adonis Amaziah (4), and daughters Venezuala Lynda (14), Valencia Amber (5) and two-year-old Athena Amour.

Earlier today, Paris appeared on Loose Women and finally discussed if she and her husband intend on adding another baby to their brood.

“We're on the fence whether this is going to be the last one. Every time I have a baby I say no more. Then they go off to school and I get this little inkling,” the 33-year-old teased.

“But seven is a lot, I'm not going to lie. It's very busy in my house,” she admitted further.

Paris then went on to confess that since her newborn son arrived on September 18, she has not been able to sleep.

Despite her exhaustion, the At Home With The Furys star noted that she still attempts to make time for her own self-care each week.

“You've got to create five minutes for yourself – a girls night out, half an hour in the gym, a walk – anything for yourself. As a woman, you need that to make yourself feel good,” she argued.

Paris’ newest revelations came after she recently revealed how her husband Tyson missed the birth of baby Rico.

“Usually he’s there by my side, but he had to bail out because he’s fully immersed in training at camp,” she recalled in an interview with OK!

“He was there until a few hours before Rico was born. Things were going quite slowly, so it seemed like the baby wasn’t going to come until the next day,” Paris explained at the time.