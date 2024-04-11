Paris Hilton reveals why she doesn’t share photos of her daughter

Paris Hilton has been opening up about her daughter London.

The Stars Are Blind singer welcomed London into the world via surrogate in November of last year with her husband Carter Reum.

Paris also welcomed her first child, a son named Phoenix, via surrogate in January of 2023.

Following on from her children’s births, Paris has been keeping fans up to date with Phoenix online by posting photos and videos of the tot, but is yet to share any pictures of London on social media.

As many fans question why she hasn’t unveiled any snaps of her baby girl to the world, Paris has revealed why she’s choosing to keep her daughter offline.

In a new interview with E! News, Hilton explained, “I feel like my life has just been so public with everything”.

“So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I'm gonna show her to the world soon ‘cause everyone keeps asking”.

Paris was then asked when she thinks she may be ready to share pictures of London online, to which she responded by saying, “When the time is right”.

The socialite also opened up about how much she’s enjoying her motherhood journey and spoke about the possibility of having more little ones in the future.

Paris revealed, “I'm having the most incredible time, I've never been happier. They are the sweetest little angels”.

The 43-year-old then admitted, “But I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship. I don't know, I'm just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing”.

Paris and Carter have briefly shared details about why they’re waiting to showcase images of their second child to the public.

Over Easter weekend, Paris posted pictures with Phoenix on social media, which left many fans questioning where London was.

Reum replied by explaining, “not quite ready to share her w the world but she’s adorable and looks just like her mamma”.