Paris Hilton is doing IVF treatment so that she can pick twins

Businesswoman, actress and singer Paris Hilton has opened up about her decision to start a family, undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) and how she’s choosing to have twin babies.

The 39-year-old media personality recently spoke on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, where she discussed her journey to becoming a mother. Paris revealed that she consulted long-time friend, Kim Kardashian, who had two of her children via surrogate, and has been helping Paris and giving her tips throughout the process.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it,” Paris explained.

Paris also explained her desire to go with IVF, is because it's “the only way” in which she could choose her babies’ sex, ensuring that she has “twins that are a boy and a girl.”

“It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times,” Paris recalled, referring to her egg retrieval procedure.

Paris also went on to gush about her boyfriend Carter Reum, referring to him as her “dream guy”, before explaining how she’s ready to finally start a family and let her life begin. “I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life.”

“Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does,” she added lovingly.