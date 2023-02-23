Paris Hilton finally announces the name of her first child

Paris Hilton has finally shared the name of her son!

The model surprised the world on January 25 when she revealed that she and her husband, Carter Reum, had welcomed their first child via surrogacy.

Since then, the 42-year-old has kept quiet about the name that she and Carter had decided to choose for their newborn. However, we finally now have an answer!

On the latest episode of her This Is Paris podcast, the new mum decided to read an excerpt from her new book, titled Paris: The Memoir, which is due to be released on March 14.

Excitingly, Paris chose to read an excerpt that revealed her baby son’s name.

“We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London,” she announced.

Paris then went into detail about the meaning behind her son’s name. “Phoenix has a few good pop culture references points, but more importantly, it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she explained.

The new mum then expressed what she wishes for her son’s future. “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives, and that should give us great hope for the future,” she said.

“So there you go,” Paris concluded. “My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, and Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world,” she gushed proudly.

The couple have yet to release any images of baby Phoenix. To announce his birth last month, Paris shared a heartwarming snap of the newborn’s tiny hand wrapped around her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she had exclaimed in her caption at the time, alongside a blue heart.

Congratulations to the new parents!