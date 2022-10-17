Paris Fury reveals why she’s taken her & Tyson’s child out of school

Paris Fury has opened up about her and her husband, Tyson’s, relationship, and the challenges the two have faced together. A big challenge for them was when they were making decisions about their eldest daughter’s education.

Paris decided she wanted to take their 11-year-old, Venezuela, out of the school system, but has now revealed that Tyson had some reservations about the big decision.

When speaking to The Sun, Paris explained that professional boxer Tyson wanted their daughter to continue her education in school, but they both ultimately decided to take her out of the school system together.

Paris’ reasoning for her daughter leaving school was more to do with traditions, while Tyson’s was due to their busy work schedules.

Paris revealed, “We finish school at primary age, which is the traditional traveller way. We’ve just brought the tradition into the 21st century”.

“Venezuela wanted to leave school and all her [traveller] friends were leaving”, she added.

As well as it being part of the family’s tradition, their busy lives was also a big factor when it came to Paris and Tyson finalising their decision.

“We move so much. It wouldn’t work if they were in school full-time to then be off to America”. This is because the couple have property in England and America, Fury said.

The mum-of-six did say that her daughter would have her own tutor, to make sure she completes all the necessary exams she has to do. “Her tutor is gonna keep her up to date with all of her tests. She will also be having piano lessons”.

Venezuela, now 13, is Paris and Tyson’s eldest daughter. They are also proud parents to 11-year-old Prince John James, six-year-old Prince Tyson II, four-year-old Valencia, three-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah and one-year-old Athena.