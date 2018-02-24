Pamper yourself: 5 gorgeous homemade face-mask recipes

If you're staying in this evening, why not kick back and relax with a homemade facial?

We have put together a list of our five favourite DIY face-masks that will leave your skin glowing…

1. Avocado mask

What you'll need:

1/2 avocado

1 teaspoon plain organic yoghurt

1 teaspoon of honey

What you'll do:

Simply mash the ingredients together, and apply to your face for 10 minutes. This one is amazing for dry skin!

2. Egg white mask

What you'll need:

1 egg whites

1 teaspoon of orange juice

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

What you'll do:

Mix the ingredients together and leave the mask on for 15 minutes. This one is great for unclogging your pores. (NOTE: turmeric can stain, so don't wear anything you love)

3. Honey mask

What you'll need:

2 tablespoons of pure honey

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1 wedge of fresh lemon

What you'll do:

Warm the honey in the microwave for a few seconds, then mix it with the cinnamon and the juice of a lemon wedge. Leave on your face for 20 minutes, for calmer softer skin.

4. Sugar mask

What you'll need:

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

What you'll do:

Mix ingredients together and gently apply to face using circular motions. Leave to sink in for a couple of minutes.

5. Chocolate mask

What you'll need:

1/2 cup of cocoa powder

3 tablespoons of oats

4 tablespoons of cream

1/4 cup of honey

What you'll do:

Apply a thin layer of the mixed ingredients to your face for 10 minutes, then rinse with cold water.