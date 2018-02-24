Pamper yourself: 5 gorgeous homemade face-mask recipes
If you're staying in this evening, why not kick back and relax with a homemade facial?
We have put together a list of our five favourite DIY face-masks that will leave your skin glowing…
1. Avocado mask
What you'll need:
1/2 avocado
1 teaspoon plain organic yoghurt
1 teaspoon of honey
What you'll do:
Simply mash the ingredients together, and apply to your face for 10 minutes. This one is amazing for dry skin!
2. Egg white mask
What you'll need:
1 egg whites
1 teaspoon of orange juice
1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder
What you'll do:
Mix the ingredients together and leave the mask on for 15 minutes. This one is great for unclogging your pores. (NOTE: turmeric can stain, so don't wear anything you love)
3. Honey mask
What you'll need:
2 tablespoons of pure honey
1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
1 wedge of fresh lemon
What you'll do:
Warm the honey in the microwave for a few seconds, then mix it with the cinnamon and the juice of a lemon wedge. Leave on your face for 20 minutes, for calmer softer skin.
4. Sugar mask
What you'll need:
2 tablespoons of brown sugar
2 tablespoons of coconut oil
What you'll do:
Mix ingredients together and gently apply to face using circular motions. Leave to sink in for a couple of minutes.
5. Chocolate mask
What you'll need:
1/2 cup of cocoa powder
3 tablespoons of oats
4 tablespoons of cream
1/4 cup of honey
What you'll do:
Apply a thin layer of the mixed ingredients to your face for 10 minutes, then rinse with cold water.