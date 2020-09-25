Paloma Faith reveals she’s pregnant again after 6 rounds of IVF

Huge congratulations to Paloma Faith, who announced that she’s pregnant with her second child, after struggling through six rounds of IVF.

The 39-year-old singer revealed her exciting baby news in an extremely honest and candid Instagram post yesterday evening. “It is with extreme pleasure that I announce I am pregnant,” Paloma started.

Not only is she having a baby, but Paloma also announced that she's releasing a new album, called Infinite Things, and that she's going on tour. “I am going to be releasing new music at this time and wanted to feel free in my body as it changes before all our eyes! I love my job and can’t wait for you all to hear my 5th album and I will be out and about playing as much as this crazy time will allow (also a tour next year),” she revealed.

The expecting-mum then went on to explain how becoming pregnant was far from easy, revealing that while this child is so very wanted, “it’s my 6th round of IVF and was a struggle to get here.”

“I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to postpartum depression,” Paloma added, recalling the birth of her now three-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Leyman Lahcine.

“I am not a skinny pregnant person and I am also high risk in pregnancy so would like to ask the media not to run after me to get unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby,” Paloma pleaded.

“Being a mother is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me but I will swell up and I won’t 'glow'! I intend to be very real about this with you all!”

Paloma then added a message of encouragement to other expecting mums out there, who might be feeling the same way as her. “To all the other pregnant women out there who are as in love with their babies as me but simultaneously sh***ing themselves, let’s do this”

Congratulations Paloma, and best of luck on the remainder of your pregnancy.