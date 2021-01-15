Paloma Faith opens up about her extreme anxiety while pregnant

English singer Paloma Faith is pregnant with baby #2, and has been giving her loving followers real and honest pregnancy updates all along the way.

Just recently, the soon-to-be mum-of-two described her crippling anxiety after one of her daily walks. “My anxiety is through the roof,” she explained on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Some people I knew approached me in the park yesterday as I was taking my little one for a walk for some exercise and I felt like I was going to break down into tears begging them not to come near as I scrambled to put both our masks on.”

“They were so kind and empathetic and kept away but I vowed that would be the last time I step outside my house again until the baby is born,” the 39-year-old, who revealed that she was expecting her second child this past September exclaimed.

Paloma then went on to mention that she “couldn’t help thinking about all the effort that goes into trying to conceive a child through IVF,” as she’s previously talked about how she had to go through six rounds of IVF before she fell pregnant for the second time.

“Together with all the worry in vitro that it’s safe and doing well, then with this pandemic on top. I feel responsible not just for the baby in my tummy, but my 4-year-old too,” Paloma adds, referring to her eldest child.

“Like if something was to happen to me how would she ever recover? I have so much worry and so much responsibility on my shoulders I was at breaking point yesterday.”

“I had to have a nap because I had exhausted myself so much. Even the 5 chocolates I crammed in my face when I got in didn’t help (anxiety eating)…”

“I’m also worried about going into the hospital and catching [coronavirus] there too. I just bought some n99 masks but does that mean if I stay in the hospital for a week like last time, because we were both so ill, that I will have to wear a mask the entire time and sleep in it also? Argh!!!!!!!” she wrote in frustration.

Finding solace wherever she can and keeping it real though, Paloma then went on to say that, “No amount of mindfulness is going to reverse this!!!! There’s only one thing for it ‘Married at First Sight Australia’ season 6.”