Paloma Faith breaks silence on ‘harrowing’ split from husband

Paloma Faith has opened up about her mental health struggles after her break-up from husband Leyman Lahcine.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 and share two daughters together, aged five and two.

Paloma confirmed the news that they had separated in August after rumours that Leyman was being unfaithful to her were circulating.

Now, in a candid discussion about mental health, the Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer has broken her silence on life since their split and shared an honest insight into their ‘harrowing’ break-up.

Taking to Instagram to post a snap of herself to her 740K Instagram followers, Paloma explained, “It’s World Mental Health Day. It’s an important day for me because I think working on my mental health is as important as going to the gym”.

“Over this campaign I’m going to be making light and being tongue in cheek about one of the hardest, saddest things that has ever happened to me. Laughter and humour is my coping mechanism and with that perspective i can survive most things!”.

She continued, “But breaks ups are harrowing. Thinking about your mental health and that of your children and the person you spent so many years with is hard. I know none of us will ever be the same again”.

“The day to day reality of parenting alone is at times tragic. When your children are asleep , you sit alone and ponder your failures, wonder what you could have done better, and yes there is an irretrievable sadness in it that at times you feel will never go away”.

“It’s hard to reach out when you don’t know how and at times your own company is all you need. You have to push through , you have to get up in the morning, you have to try your best to give your children a great life and good memories and you have to understand the shape of your new relationship with their father”.

Paloma went on to say, “But know this, everything is in flux, happiness, joy, tragedy and sadness and we are all on this earth together to try to do our best. Sometimes a family changes shape but it can still be a family”.

“For anyone doing it alone, or confused about where they ended up, I see you, I’m here and you are doing brilliantly being broken brave you”.

The 42-year-old added, “Today I’m supporting @MindCharity. Please consider giving them a follow and then clicking their link in bio to sign their petition to reform the Mental Health Act”.

Reflecting on her and Leyman’s split in a new interview with The Sun, Faith admitted, “I’ll never be perfect so if that’s what you want, go find someone else that you’ll cheat on. Be boring”.

“It’s never boring with me. Maybe annoying, maybe irritating, maybe stressful. But not boring”.