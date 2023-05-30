Paladar x Lil Portie – a taste of the Caribbean in Cork for one night only

Paladar welcomes Lil Portie to Cork Thursday 8th June, for one night only. Diners can expect a summery fusion of exotic flavours and Irish produce including dishes like Salt Fish and Chips – a Jamaican-style salted cod fritters with plantain chips and Caribbean tartare sauce, Jerk Panca Pork Belly with Peruvian Panca Glaze and a signature Lil Portie Ceviche, a fresh citrus cured fish dish with Amarillo chilli tiger milk.

Nico Reynolds describes his Lil Portie cooking as ‘zesty and spiced West Indian cooking with flavours from Latin America with a familiar Irish accent, drawing influence from Ireland, the Caribbean, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia and Cuba.’

Nico Reynolds, Lil Portie



This will be the first guest takeover at Paladar since it opened last October. Paladar’s co-owner Andy Ferreira said, “I'm so thrilled to have Nico as our first chef take over. His style of cooking and his approach to food is so refreshing. For one night only, our guests can experience a night of vibrant food, great music, and banging cocktails.”

Nico said, “It’s my first time cooking as Lil Portie for a while and I couldn’t be more excited to pair up with the team at Paladar, and just as excited with the prospect of cooking in Cork. We’ll be focusing on small plates paired with world-class cocktails using different influences from around the Caribbean and South America using the best of Irish ingredients.”

Nico first founded Lil Portie in 2018 bringing mouth-watering dishes to Rathmines in Dublin. He has hosted RTE One’s ‘All Fired Up’, a show based on Lil Portie Caribbean-inspired barbeque dishes, and has also appeared on many international TV shows with his unique style of cooking.

Located at 6 Bridge Street, Cork City, Paladar is a vibrant and eclectic cocktail bar seating up to 65 people. It features art and sculpture from renowned Latin American and Irish artists, including a spectacular glass installation by Glanmire-based Eoin Turner Studio, with plants from Cork Rooftop Farm. The food is just as exciting, with small plates inspired by Caribbean Islands, Central and South America.

Tickets are €15 per person and include a welcome cocktail. Booking is necessary as places are limited. To book email info@paladar.ie.