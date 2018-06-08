Paddy Jackson signs two-year deal for French Top 14 side, Perpignan

Paddy Jackson has signed a two-year contract with French rugby club, Perpignan.

The move will see the former Ulster and Ireland international fly-half play in the Top 14 next season.

In a statement shared on the club's official website this morning, Christian Lanta, Sporting Director of the French side, said:

"Paddy JACKSON, traditionally the Irish number 10, knows how to put his individual qualities at the service of the collective; confirmed goal scorer, talented lineman, Paddy has to bring to the team his experience of the international level."

SIGNATURE OFFICIELLE Le Président, @F_Riviere , a le plaisir d'annoncer la signature officielle pour 2 saisons du demi d'ouverture, PADDY JACKSON. https://t.co/qbVnEkosWH#GENERATIONUSAP pic.twitter.com/Du2G66m4pb — Usap (@usap_officiel) June 8, 2018

The number 10 had his contract revoked by the IRFU earlier this year after a high-profile rape trial which saw them acquitted of all charges.

An internal review into the players misconduct found that although they were found not guilty, their actions did not adhere to the game's core values: "Respect, inclusivity and integrity."

At the time, the IRFU also announced that they intend to ensure that these core values are applied across the board.

"It has been agreed, as part of this commitment, to conduct an in-depth review of existing structures and educational programmes, within the game in Ireland, to ensure the importance of these core values is clearly understood, supported and practised at every level of the game."