Paddy Jackson seeking to recover financial losses from Belfast trial

Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson is seeking to recover legal costs from his rape trial in Belfast.

According to RTE, Jackson covered the cost of his legal defence, which reportedly cost over £100,000.

He and teammate Stuart Olding were found not guilty in the trial, proceedings of which took a total of nine weeks.

Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were also acquitted of lesser charges in the trial.

Jackson was represented in court by two defence counsels and a solicitor, and it is reported that he funded his own defence team.

A hearing has been scheduled on the matter for next month.

While the men involved in the trial were found not guilty, the trial sparked a wider conversation about rape culture and the way sexual assault is dealt with in the court system.