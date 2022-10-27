P.S I Love You’s Hilary Swank reflects on pregnancy journey so far

P.S. I Love You star Hilary Swank has opened up about her pregnancy journey so far, just weeks after announcing she is pregnant with twins.

Hilary reflected on the first trimester of her pregnancy and revealed the symptoms she was experiencing in a candid chat she had with Extra.

The 48-year-old explained, “I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there. My friends tell me when you have double it’s like double the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything. But, I’m feeling better now”.

Swank said that motherhood had been ‘on her mind’ since she was a little girl so it’s “nice to be here and just be pregnant”.

Hilary also confirmed that her twins are due on her late dad’s birthday. Her dad, Stephen, sadly passed away in October 2021.

“It’s so beautiful, how it all is aligning and my dad was really one of my most favourite people in the world so it’s like this kind of tribute of life with them being due on his birthday”.

When asked what her dad would think of her expecting twins she revealed, “He would be elated. He would be so happy for me. He just wanted me to have everything that I wanted in my life, so I know it would be something that would bring him a lot of joy to see me in so much joy”.

At the beginning of this month The Million Dollar Baby star announced the wonderful news with the world that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, are expecting twins, when she was speaking on Good Morning America.

She excitedly said, “I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now. This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is that I’m gonna be a mom”.

“And not just the one, but of two! I can’t believe it”.

Hilary also shared the news that twins run in her and Philip's families. “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable”.