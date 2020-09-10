Outrage over a Gender Reveal Party that caused a devastating wildfire

People have taken to Twitter to express their outrage and horror at the knowledge that a gender reveal party started a wildfire in California, which has been burning since Saturday and has destroyed over 12,000 acres of land.

The El Dorado Fire in Southern California's San Bernardino County, “one of the most dangerous fires ever seen in that area,” according to fire officials reported by CNN, was caused by a 'pyrotechnic device' used at a gender reveal party.

When the word got out that a gender reveal party was the cause of this widespread devastation, people started calling out for these events to be banned once and for all. One woman who was particularly vocal about the subject, was a blogger named Jenna Karvunidis — the first person to ever throw such an event, thus starting this hugely popular trend.

“Oh my god NO. The fire that evacuated parts of California is from a GENDER REVEAL PARTY. Stop it,” Jenna demanded.

“Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you.”

The blogger explained passionately, “It was 116 degrees in Pasadena yesterday and this tool thought it would be smart to light a fire about his kid's d**k. Toxic masculinity is men thinking they need to explode something because simply enjoying a baby party is for sissies.”

In 2008, Jenna threw her own gender reveal party, before the trend was popular. She and her husband cut into a cake to reveal that the inside was pink, signifying that they were having a baby girl.

“Oh, and of course I'm getting hate messages. Excuse me for having a cake for my family in 2008. Just because I'm the gEnDeR rEvEaL iNVeNtoR doesn't mean I think people should burn down their communities,” Jenna concluded.

Sadly though, this isn’t even the first gender reveal party to start a wildfire, as a similar situation occurred in 2018. Back then the gender reveal party ignited a 47,000 acre wildfire which spread to the Coronado National Forest.

Unsurprisingly, this caused an outrage. One person took to twitter, exclaiming, “ANOTHER fire started by a gender reveal party. can we ban gender reveals now.” Another pleaded, “Motion to ban gender reveal parties until human beings can evolve into something other than complete and total idiots.”

Can't we all enjoy confetti-filled balloons without blowing things up?