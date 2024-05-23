Outnumbered set to make return to TV after eight years

The BBC has announced the exciting news that Outnumbered will be returning to our screens.

The hit comedy series aired between 2007 and 2014 for a total of five seasons. It made a return in 2014 for a Christmas episode but has been off-air for eight years.

Now, it has been revealed that the programme will be back later this year for a Christmas special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The original stars of Outnumbered will all be making their return for the Christmas special, with Hugh Dennis as dad Pete and Claire Skinner as mum Sue.

Returning to their roles of Pete and Sue’s children, Tyger Drew-Honey will reprise the character of the eldest son Jake, Daniel Roche as their middle child Ben, and Ramona Marquez will be back as their daughter, Karen.

The award-winning comedy, which is written and directed by the show’s creators, Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, “will follow the chaos in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead”.

The BBC shared the synopsis of the upcoming episode, revealing, “In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way”.

Opening up about the return of Outnumbered, Hugh Dennis admitted, “I can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever”.

Claire Skinner also commented to state, “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all”.

The Christmas special will be a 40-minute episode, co-created, written and directed by Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin.

Feature image credit: BBC