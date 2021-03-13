Our top picks from the H&M x Simone Rocha collaboration

Simone Rocha’s collection designed for H&M is causing quite a stir online. The Dublin-born designer graduated with a BA in Fashion from The National College of Art and Design in Dublin in 2008 and debuted at London Fashion Week in September 2010.

You might have seen her collections in prestigious stockists such as Dover Street Market, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue since, as she continues to create in-store installations and windows within her premium retailers. Her name and designs are internationally renowned and award-winning, her accolades including British Fashion Awards for ‘Emerging Talent, Ready-to-Wear’ (2013) and ‘The New Establishment Award’ (2014). Most recently at the 2016 Fashion Awards Simone received the “British Womenswear Designer Award” as well as the 2016 Harper’s Bazaar Designer of Year Award.

Her H&M collection looks like couture but doesn’t cost nearly the same prices! Known for her whimsical yet gothic looks, the feminine netting materials, and pink and peach colour palette clash with the dramatic and Victorian gothic, sometimes all in the one outfit. Less high street more high fashion! Check out our favourites below:

This tulle blouse is the perfect example of the clashing femininity in the softness of the tulle, with the dark austere nature of the colour and construction. The A-line blouse features double layered frills down the front adding a detailing that is fussy in the best way – it adds to the drama of the flounced shoulders and shadowy voluminous sleeves that are gathered at the cuffs. An absolute show stopper to level up your 'Jeans and a Nice Top' game.

You can really feel the influence of the ethereal in a look like this which is topped off with a cheeky and quirky addition of the eyelash faux gems. The tulle, this time in a soft apricot tone is transparent, so needs an outfit beneath to upgrade. The knot detailing and large buttons adds an almost juvenile affect, making the look waifish and otherworldly. The puff sleeves feature again here and the puffed movement is echoes in the wide skirt, adding volume with the pleats for a statement and celestial look.

I think this one ois probably in my top three out of the whole collection. Just the right amount of quirky that it's not sickeningly sweet, this look again almost mimics a child-like look, with the pastel pink and and super-flared skirt. The fabric is sturdy, giving it the flared shape along with layered tulle while also giving structure to the bodice to add definition. And best of all – it has pockets! Lined with soft satin, you cna tell Rocha considered comfort and convenience as well as style in this design and it's rare to get all three in women's clothing.

This midi dress is simply stunning. The jacquard material is eye-catching and bold, particularly when matched with the flounced puff sleeves, exaggerated and oversized for maximum dramatic effect. The frill trims accentuate the waist and the arms, pinpointing those narrower points in contrast with the oversized nature of the rest of the dress, the volume aided by tulle. Again, Rocha gave the dress pockets, meaning these will be sold out in no time.

Is anyone else getting major Blair Waldorf vibes from this piece? The short skirt is constructed in a sturdy weave that falls elegantly to make it asymmetrical. The unbalanced cut is emphasised by the hand-sewn faux pearls that add a hard femininity to the flounced shape and stiff texture.

I know, I know. Where on earth would you wear them. Satin-covered ballet pumps in a silk blend with pointed toes and feather decorations around the soles? They wouldn't survive 5 minutes in our weather. But my God, they are fabulous. With leather linings they would be a totally comfortable fit and would turn every head in the room. A bold choice, to be sure but one that the right person could definitely pull off.

Check out more of the collaboration here!