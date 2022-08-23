Our top 5 picks for who should be the new Love Island presenter

We’ve got a text – Love Island needs a new presenter!

Fans of the ITV dating show were shocked last night when Laura Whitmore announced that she has left the villa for good, and will not be returning to host any future series.

In a statement posted on social media, Laura wrote, “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.”

Laura went on to explain her reasonings for deciding to leave the show. “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands.”

Laura concluded her post by paying tribute to her late friend and former Love Island host, Caroline Flack. “I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Since her announcement, speculation has been running wild about who should replace Laura as the host of the highly-popular reality series. To present a show such as Love Island, a very specific skill set is required – the presenter needs to be able to have a laugh and have fun with the contestants, whilst also being able to bring the drama and ask the tough questions.

So, with this in mind, here are our top 5 choices of who we think should land the top job:

1. Maura Higgins

Maura caused carnage in the show’s fifth series in 2019 with her unrelenting confidence, boldness, and iconic catchphrases. Since leaving the show, the 31-year-old has gone on to have many successful opportunities, such as launching a collaboration with Inglot and presenting RTÉ2’s Glow Up Ireland. Of course, some may see Maura presenting the show that she left 3 years ago as a step backwards in her career, but we think she could be the perfect choice to take charge of the famous villa.

2. Maya Jama

Before Laura Whitmore was given the role of presenter, Maya Jama’s name was also rumoured to be in the mix. The all-round presenter has made a big career for herself, most recently landing the gig of presenting BBC Three’s Glow Up. The 28-year-old is currently engaged to NBA player Ben Simmons, and so her loved-up aura could be the ideal trait for the next host. Could she be the one?

3. AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu might just be what Love Island needs! Since her incredible journey on Strictly Come Dancing last year, AJ has gone from strength to strength in terms of her mainstream popularity. The 34-year-old is a flawless presenter, and has recently revived Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast with Mo Gilligan. She has a bright and bubbly personality, but we also have no doubt that she could bring plenty of dramatic side-eyes and hair flicks when necessary. Get her in the villa!

4. Clara Amfo

We think Clara could be a perfect match for the Island! Clara is no stranger to presenting duties, particularly when it comes to her various successful stints on BBC Radio 1. The 38-year-old also got to know audiences more when she appeared in the 2020 lineup for Strictly. Clara has often spoken about how she feels content being single in her 30s, but that doesn’t mean that she couldn’t be the ideal host to help young singletons find love. We think she could be the perfect fit!

5. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Last, but by no means least, we have the 2022 champion! Just a few weeks ago, Ekin-Su was crowned victorious in the villa alongside her boyfriend, Davide Sanclimenti. Naturally, the 28-year-old has been incredibly busy since then, doing non-stop interviews and signing million-pound fashion deals. Of course, Ekin-Su may want to distance herself from the show in the future and could be reluctant to take on hosting duties. However, there is no doubt in our minds that she could bring the drama!