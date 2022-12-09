Our top 5 film picks from the telly guide this weekend

Now that Christmas is just over two weeks away, our minds are already beginning to think about all of the incredible films we’re going to watch during the holidays.

However, it’s easy to forget that in the buildup to the most wonderful time of the year, our favourite channels constantly have a spectacular array of films, especially during the weekends.

So, if you’re looking for the perfect film to settle down and watch during this wintery cold, festive weekend, then we’ve got you covered! Below, we have set out our top 5 picks from the movies that are being showcased across the telly this weekend. Have a scroll through some of our favourites:

Love Actually – Friday 9pm, ITV2

A Christmas classic! This Richard Curtis festive rom-com is jam packed with stars, from Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson, to Colin Firth and Keira Knightley. The film follows multiple different stories during the weeks leading up to Christmas, as hearts get broken, love finds new growth, and incredible bonds are formed. Who doesn’t love a bit of love at Christmas?

Pitch Perfect 3 – Friday 9:30pm, RTÉ2

Go on one last outing with the Bellas! This time, the all-female acapella singing group (led by Anna Kendrick) have fallen apart after their victory at the World Championships. However, when an opportunity arises for them to get back on top during an overseas singing competition, the girls rise to the challenge. Will they aca-fail, or aca-thrive?

Arthur Christmas – Saturday 6:35pm, RTÉ One

One for all the family! This magical animation from 2011 is voiced by the likes of James McAvoy and Bill Nighy. When Santa Claus’ son Arthur discovers that a horrible mistake has been made on Christmas Eve and a little girl hasn’t received her present, he sets out on an adventure to set things right and deliver the present before the sun comes up on Christmas morning.

Murder On The Orient Express – Saturday 9:15pm, Channel 4

An adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic! This time, Kenneth Branagh takes on the role of Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, who is sent into action when a mysterious murder occurs on a train. Featuring an all-star cast including Judi Dench and Daisy Ridley, Poirot launches an intense investigation to uncover the murderer before it is too late – and before they strike again.

Miracle on 34th Street – Sunday 4:25pm, Channel 4

One of our favourite Christmas films! This remake of the classic 1947 movie stars Elizabeth Perkins as Dorey Walker, a woman who is tasked with hiring an acting Santa for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. However, when the man she hires claims to be the real Kris Kringle, he is deemed to be insane and sent to trial. Dorey’s young daughter Susan (played by Matilda herself, Mara Wilson) and her lawyer friend Bryan (Dylan McDermott) subsequently set out to prove that Kris is the real Santa Claus.