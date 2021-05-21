Our top 10 delicious & nutritious cheap dinner recipes

After over a year in lockdown, I think we’re all well and truly sick of spending each and every day in the kitchen, trying to decide what to make for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Not to mention the weekly grocery bill which seems to get bigger and bigger every week.

If you’re trying to cut down on your weekly food shop expenses, then these recipes are just what you need! Not only are they absolutely scrumptious, but they’re also pretty healthy too — made up from natural, whole ingredients and store cupboard staples which are all relatively cheap to buy.

So, the next time you find yourself wandering into the kitchen with dread, pondering what on earth you’re going to put on the table tonight, simply whip up one of these tasty meals which the whole family is sure to love.

This delicious dish might be lacking in hot spices but it by no means lacks in flavour. Perfect for those with a milder palette.

This indulgent recipe is deceptively healthy, which is great for any fast food cravings

This hearty and healthy meal is full of nutritious root veggies. If your little ones are a bit unsure, try telling them that Disney’s Remy made it himself!

These are so quick and easy to prepare, plus they require only a minimal amount of cooking with everyone happy to put together their own wrap.

Another firm favourite, this one is bound to become a weekly staple!

The perfect comfort food to dig into at the end of a cold, blustery day.

Crispy Orange Chicken

If you’re craving a chinese takeaway then this sticky and succulent dish is the ideal substitute.

Packed full of vegetables, herbs and cheese, meat-lovers won't even miss the meat.

If you’re looking for a 30 minute meal which actually takes 30 minutes to get ready from start to finish, then this is it!

This is such a tasty midweek meal which the whole family can dig into.