Our saviour! This Vitamin C eye-cream reduces wrinkles & fine lines

The skin around the eyes is the most delicate, approximately 10 times thinner than the skin on the rest of the face. This combined with the fact that the area is subjected to the constant strain generated by our body’s fastest, most frequently used muscles. From smiling, frowning and squinting at our screens, we make over 100,000 eye movements per day, many of which happen in less than 1/100th of a second – literally quicker than a blink of the eye!

It’s no surprise then that the eye area is one of the first places for ageing to appear.

Give your eyes a boost with NEW! BioLumin-C Eye Serum. Building on the success of Dermalogica’s original BioLumin-C Serum, this formula delivers the same brightening and firming power of the original serum – in a lightweight formula optimised to help fortify the delicate eye area.

The serum promises to brighten the eye area with a boost of Vitamin C, firms the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and to hydrate and gently exfoliates for smooth, healthy looking skin

Key Ingredients include Vitamin C Complex which delivers a unique, highly stable synergy of two Vitamin C molecules to fight oxidative stress, brighten and firm the area. Arjun Tree Extract, which is rich in polyphenols, boosts skin’s resilience and provides antioxidant benefits along with Micro-Algae Extract which energises, smooths and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

We applied it under the eye and along the orbital bone both morning and evening for two weeks and noticed a strong improvement the area around the eye – the skin appeared firmer and had an added luminosity. Dermalogica BioLumin-C Eye Serum 15ml has an RRP of €76.00 but use it sparingly and it will last ages.