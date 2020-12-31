Our official list of the best celeb looks of 2020

Fortune favours the bold…as does fashion. Whether these fashions were a daring off-the-wall look or an innovative take on a classic, they are in the 2020 hall of fashion fame. Though most celebs didn’t have anywhere much to go this year, that didn’t stop them from dressing up, if even just to take photos in their living rooms!

Harry Styles and THAT Vogue cover

The definition of BOLD, Harry Styles has been 2020’s fashion icon breakout star. Exploring the boundaries of gender norms, Harry’s effortless blending of masculine and feminine fashions create a strikingly, androgynous, glamorous look. This Vogue cover can only be the start of what will be a long series of eye-catching, boundary-pushing looks.

JLo’s Christmas Eve look

Ever the outrageous outfit queen, JLo makes top spots on tp fashion look lists every year. Known for her glamorous, over the top style, JLo didn’t let quarantine stop her from showcasing her spectacular, theatrical wardrobe. This blood-red, Christmas Eve look stole the show this year, alongside her Super bowl look, that dazzled fans. Bravo, JLo!

All of Ariana Grande’s 'Positions' outfits

This year was pretty crappy, but it gave us the gift of another Ariana Grande album – and the accompanying music videos. Ariana constantly serves looks, but her 'Positions' video served up no less than 10 amazing retro looks as she switched up positions. Looks inspired by sixties and fifties vintage and more were scattered throughout the video when it dropped, leaving fans drooling over the stunning looks.

Billy Porter on Sesame Street

Billy Porter described how his appearance on the famous kid’s show was ‘one of the highlights of [his] life’. He also wore the look to the 2019 Academy Awards and decided to wear it on the Sesame Street episode despite people being ‘all up in arms’. He describes the ‘emails, DMs, and messages of good will [he] received that day (and continue to receive) from parents and their children who have been bullied all over the world and desperately need to see someone like [him], being their authentic selves on mainstream media’. Fashion as a medium for acceptance and statements is always an iconic look.

Lizzo’s Estilo DF cover

Flamboyant, statement, lux. These are all the words that come to mind when we think of the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer, especially since the famous tiny handbag look of 2019 American Music Awards. Her cover for Estilo’s magazine is bright and bold – we can’t stop looking at the eye-shadow! Full of movement and flow, the dress is a creation in itself.

Kamala Harris’ white pantsuit

Sleek, chic and classy – the perfect look for the incoming vice-president. A new take on the power suit, Harris added a powerful, presidential twist with the pussy-bow blouse.

Cardi B’s Grammy's look

Dressed by Mugler, Cardi’s sheer, crystal encrusted look flowed with goddess-esque flair. Ethereal sleeves are IN and Cardi took full advantage of them in this sparkling outfit. The neutral fishtail look isn’t Cardi’s usual pick but we adore this style on the rap artist.

Taylor Swift’s Evermore look

Need we say more? Boho chic is going to make a come-back from the singlehanded efforts of this post. Evermore’s dreamy vibes are reflected in this 20s inspired lacy look, as Swift slips into the intricately designed cream camisole dress. As iconic as the red lip in the Red album!

Yara Shahidi Emmys style

‘The Sun is Also a Star’ actress is the QUEEN of street style but this Emmy dress is a rare look at her dressed up to the nines. Textured with feathers and an interlocking patterned skirt, we don’t know where to look, we just know we want her dress! Showing off her stunning figure, the classy, slinky look is complimented by the amazing hair style that she totally pulls off.

Lucy Boynton's Oscars gown

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star has always had an ethereal, high fashion look, but she really outdid herself with the Oscars outfit she emerged in this year. Every detail was stunning, from the be-pearled hair to the fluttery lashes, to the gothic, tiered skirt. Definitely one of our underrated favourites this year.

Joey King’s Golden Globes look

This look bamboozled plenty of people early in 2020 with fans wondering were they seeing things when the star appeared on the red carpet. Mind-bending and gorgeous, King’s chic look was complimented by slick and simple make up and hair that allowed the dress to speak for itself.

What have been your favourite looks this year? Did we miss any? Let us know!