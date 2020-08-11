‘Our little sweetheart’: Bindi Irwin expecting her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Bindi Irwin, who has just announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The mum-to-be shared her wonderful news on Instagram this morning and we couldn't be happier for her, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021."

Bindi and her husband Chandler held up a tiny zoo uniform in their announcement photo. The parents-to-be look as happy as ever in the sweet snap.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Bindi revealed that she is in her first trimester, but wanted to share her full pregnancy experience with her followers, "We really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/K4pTX6kIR6 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) August 11, 2020

She added: "Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Chandler couldn't help but gush about becoming a dad for the first time, "Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."