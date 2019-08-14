‘Our hearts are broken’: Nora Quoirin’s family issue statement

Nora Quoirin's family have issued an emotional statement following the discovery of the 15-year-old's body in Malaysia yesterday.

Nora vanished from the resort in Dusun on Saturday, August 3 and her body was found 10 days later near a small stream roughly 1.6 miles from the resort.

A post-mortem is being conducted today to determine the cause of death. Writing an emotional letter, her family thanked those who had helped in the search.

The schoolgirl has lived with learning difficulties after being born with a rare brain disorder named holoprosencephaly. Her grieving family spoke of how she "truly touched the world";

“Nora is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely,” they said.

“The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken. We will always love our Nora.”

“We would like to thank all the people that have been searching for Nora and trying their best to find her,” the statement added.

“We thank the local people here and those far and wide for their prayers and support at this time.

“Nora has brought people together, especially from France, Ireland, Britain and Malaysia, united in their love and support for her and her family.

“To all our friends and family at home, we can’t thank you enough for all your love.”

Hundreds of people were involved in the search for the missing girl, who disappeared without a trace. A window downstairs had been left open.

The search for Nora received worldwide support, as the daughter of a French-Irish couple living in London. Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin thanked those who contributed to the fundraising effort.

Nora’s aunt and uncle raising more than £100,000 online to help in the search.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, August 13, deputy police chief Mazlan Mansor told reporters Nora’s body was winched by helicopter to a hospital mortuary.

The body “was not in any clothings” and that the police were looking into all possibilities including the “angle of criminal investigation”.

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, and his wife Sabina were among those to offer their “deepest condolences” to Nora’s parents and her family.

