Our four favourite beauty products to create a flawless makeup look

You don’t have to drain your bank account to buy high-performing products. We have put together a list of our firm favourites that will make you look and feel great, without having to spend a fortune.

Be savvy, spend less and still look sensational with the award winning Ayu Instant Under Eye Concealer, the double-ended Total Lash Mascara, the universal Signature Eye Shadow Palette and top the look off with the best-selling Radiant Skin Cream.

AYU Instant Undereye Concealer €18

This highly pigmented yet lightweight concealer will brighten and even out skin tone under the delicate eye area for a fresher, brighter and more youthful look instantly. This self-setting concealer has a ultra-soft sponge applicator and is suitable for all skin types.

AYU Total Lash Mascara €22.50

The water resistant AYU Total Lash Mascara includes two wands & two shades, Black & Deep Brown. A new type of mascara to cover all occasions. The Black Volume wand gives instant volume with longer, plumper and thicker lashes with no clumps or excess. The Brown Definer is great for more natural days and to ensure precise application to the lower lashes. No more panda eyes or mascara all over your lower lid.

AYU Signature Palette €25

This handy, versatile palette includes a range of rich, earthy nudes, which define and highlight eyes for both day and night. The eye shadows are easy to blend and glide onto the lids. Each of the five eyeshadows are specially formulated with rich textures and intense pigments for a range of unique eye looks. The palette includes a Semi Sheen shade to highlight, 2 Matte Shades to contour and 2 Sheen Shades for that extra pop.

AYU Radiant Skin Cream €20

This beautiful cream highlighter / finisher has a sheer, dewy finish that will bring a gorgeous youthful, radiance to your skin. Sweep across cheeks, décolleté, or eyelids for a beautifully sheer and natural radiant glow.

The best part about the AYU brand is that it is a multi-award winning Irish based and Irish owned online cosmetics company set up by renowned makeup artist Suzie O’Neill. AYU is dedicated to empowering women with the tools and knowledge to bring out their best selves. At AYU we want to show women how to enhance their natural beauty and to always be their best selves. All of the AYU products are dermatologically tested, paraben free, gluten free and vegan friendly.

Visit www.ayu.ie for more.