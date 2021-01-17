Our five favourite home decor Insta gurus right now

We're in our homes now more than ever. You might be getting just a little sick of staring at the same four walls over and over, seeing the same bits and pieces around the place that have been there forever.

Being in a third lockdown certainly doesn't help matters. If anyone's been keeping up with me, I've been absolutely bingeing on home decor and DIY pages on Instagram since lockdown II. I'm properly obsessed with these people and how much they seem to achieve in the space of a thirty second reel. So productive. So aesthetic. So….achievable?

I can hear my family's groans each time I get inspired by these handy Instagram people, who snap their fingers and a piece of roadside junk turns into a modernly vintage, arsty bar cart, or a feathered lamp. I could do that, I think, staring at reel after reel. I could definitely do that.

(Spoiler alert; I can't)

After many failed artistic attempts, I have accepted, I am no artist. But these Instagram decor bloggers are. Have a browse through my top five picks for decor inspo and either get inspired or simply decide to live through them after your several failed attempts at being *Handy Gal*.

Will Taylor @brightbazarre

Interior design author, this man's chic and colourful style is all about a little splash of something different. Full of insider tips, his rooms come together beautifully with some simple but effective changes. Wholesome content with a little fashion, travel and AND home decor tips? We're in.

Dress Your Decor @dressyourdecor

Aline, the founder of Dress Your Decor, uses easy tricks to make her – admittedly already stunning – home all the more inviting. Her reels are quick and easy to follow and provide major inspo for switching up a few small bits and pieces around your home to make a major difference, Her Christmas videos were to die for, full of cozy vibes and sparkling accessories, but now that New Year has rolled around, and all of us are in lockdown, she's finding new ways to spice up her interior design.

Design Sponge @designsponge

Grace Bonney, founder of Design Sponge, is an interior designer who takes you along on her refurbishment journeys. An advocate of celebrating the voices and work of creatives of colour, her feed is inspiring and full of a diverse range of art and artists with unusual and affecting work. This renovation of a Bronx townhouse is just some of her stunning work.

Apartment Therapy @apartmenttherapy

The ultimate home of inspiration, Apartment therapy collects ideas from homes around the world. Featuring DIY creations, colourful, fresh apartment stylings and tips on how to make the most of your space, this page had us scrolling for hours. Can we just have all of it please?

Kyal and Kara @kyalandkara

If you're all about that beachy, boho style, then husband and wife Kyal and Kara are the DIY duo for you. Full time renovators, their business is booming with over 300,000 followers of their natural, soft style. Warm with pops of colour among the neutrals, their home stylings are perfect for their relaxed family vibes.