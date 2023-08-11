Our favourite tear-jerking movie is on TV tonight

It’s finally Friday!

We’ve made it to the end of another week and even though this week has flown by thanks to the Bank Holiday, we still can’t wait to spend the weekend relaxing and recovering after a busy few days.

There’s nothing better than settling in for the night by curling up on the couch and tuning into a great movie and tonight, one of our absolute favourites is on Virgin Media One.

Although it’s a real tear-jerker there’s no better movie to start your Friday night off right with than Marley & Me.

We know it’s an emotional one and you’re going to have to have plenty of tissues to hand, but there's something about this moving comedy drama that we can’t help but watch every time it’s on the TV.

If you haven’t seen this 2008 classic, it stars Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston as they take on the challenge of caring for a puppy after tying the knot.

While Jennifer Grogan is having thoughts of wanting to start a family, her new husband, John, doesn’t feel the same way.

To counteract the pressure of having children, John listens to the advice of his friend and adopts a puppy for his wife to see how they handle looking after another life together.

After bringing home the adorable labrador Marley, the couple have their work set out for them as the growing pup has an undeniable mischievous streak.

With plenty of lessons to learn along the way, this movie, which starts off as a lighthearted comedy, will have you appreciating what you have in life while reaching for the tissue box.

Tune into Marley & Me tonight, Friday, August 11 at 10pm on Virgin Media One.