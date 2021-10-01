Our favourite spiced and sensual perfume selections for autumn 2021

As we get swept into the atmospheric and glittering spooky season, we fall back in love with fall. The chilly days mean it’s sweater weather time, so we get to pull out our adorable Gilmore Girls inspired autumn wardrobe! Our makeup tends towards darker colours, our clothes become warmer and cosier – so the scents and fragrances that we use in our daily routine should change to suit the season too!

It’s time to put away our light, frothy, flowery summer perfumes that are sweet and citrusy and time to tend towards richer, more luxurious scents that reflect the dark romance of the season. Fragrant fruits and sensual spices are all over the autumn perfume palettes and we’re loving our top fragrance picks for the fall 2021 season!

Extremely sensual. Extremely feminine. Extremely thrilling. YSL Beauty’s icon, Black Opium is always a must for every fragrance-savvy ‘It’ girl. And now with its 2021 reinvention, Black Opium Eau de Parfum EXTREME, you can discover a radical new intensity, powered by an ultra-black coffee note boosted by a bold new, ultra-long-lasting overdose of patchouli. Glammed up with an ultra-feminine white floral bouquet, everyone’s favourite YSL scent is back, edgier, bolder and sexier than ever. With it’s dark and playful notes of fragrance, this is a must-have scent to welcome in the cold autumn nights and glittering promise of fall.

The new women's fragrance by CHANEL is a luminous composition of solar flower based on a bouquet of 4 white flowers. A creamy and enveloping heart of exotic jasmine, shimmering with the fruity green notes of ylang-ylang. Fresh and sparkling orange blossom shines through, offering a glimpse of Grasse tuberose captured in its purest form. Zesty, intense and utterly feminine, breeze into fall smelling amazing and feeling powerful with this stunning, sparkling scent.

Like each of the fragrances in the Armani/Privé Les Eaux Collection, Pivoine Suzhou draws inspiration a legendary garden, the ancient Chinese city of Suzhou, with its canals that thread through in stunning harmony. Reigning as its queen, the most graceful and noble flower, the peony; a symbol of happiness and femininity, radiating each year. With all the sensual freshness of Asian gardens, this scent blends elegance and freshness with a soft and lingering sensuality. Its elegant seduction is prolonged in the ambery notes of Orcanox™ and musk heightened with a hint of patchouli. The fragrance envelops the skin in a silky caress, meaning the scent shimmers around you in a perfectly balanced, unforgettable fragrance.

Luscious. Tempting. Insatiable Tom Ford Lost Cherry is a full-bodied journey into the once-forbidden; a contrasting scent that reveals a temptingly playful side. Black Cherrys ripe flesh is paired with a teasing touch of Bitter Almond. The heart bursts forth in cherry waves of sweet and tart while breathtaking florals Turkish Rose and Jasmine Sambac penetrate the senses and soul Peru Balsam and Roasted Tonka at the drydown suggest a new portrait of an iconic symbol. When blended with an unexpected malange of sandalwood, vetiver and cedar, the finish reaches fantasy-inspiring levels of insatiability. Dark and sensual, it’s a bold, atmospheric and exotic choice for your autumn scent.

Inspired by the past, the ‘Replica’ fragrances capture memories that we all share. Every scent instantly evokes images, impressions, and positive emotions that echo the collective unconscious as well as our own personal history. Autumn Vibes inspires a familiar recollection — in this case, a quiet, introspective walk along a forest’s rusty-coloured autumn foliage. This means a woody and slightly resinous trail of Cedarwood is blended with a moss accord, evoking the soaked leaves and moss of an autumn day in a forest. Fir balsam and labdanum call to mind the sweetness of tree sap. Warm notes of nutmeg are softened by the earthy, floral facets of carrot seed, replicating the forest’s moist undergrowth. Olibanum highlights the mix, adding a woody, resinous touch. The perfect scent for all you fall season lovers out there!

Looking for a heavy and sensual citrus scent without the sticky sweetness of smmer flowers? Lancôme’s Oranges Bigardes assemblage of Orange Essence and a Bitter Orange Essence, contrasted by a signature of a Ceylon Black Tea Essence creates a complex and intoxicating scent that envelops your senses. All wrapped up in a precious bottle made of glass and gold, adorned with a golden plate on the back to discover the imprint of the ingredients, and on the side, revealing the secret of the Assemblage. Maison Lancôme upholds the tradition of French excellence in generous and indulgent compositions like these.

The world’s first refillable perfume bottle provides customers with unique opportunities for customization of their own perfume – build your own signature fragrance and select one, two or all three scents by toggling the crystal sliders. This offers playful personalisation throughout the day that can be layered into the night. Choose from More Gourmand with notes of blackcurrant absolute and mandarin, More Zest which features thirst-quenching grapefruit, fresh lemongrass and sunny green bergamot or More Floral, bursting with fresh pink pepper and mandarin. Add an addictive sexy edge to your perfume experience this fall.

Iconic, vibrant poppies, an intoxicating and seductive scent, is paired with the autumnal harvest of juicy blackcurrant, topped off with the lively floral scent of late summer rose and violet. Borrowed from the succulent cereal fields, where grains and flowers mingle, the poppies are cocooned by bran and cotton-soft barley. This inviting scent is a living autumnal landscape where colourful poppies emblazon the rich gold harvest – the perfect combination of scents for fall.

Since 1952, Chloé has been guided by a spirit of freedom and the fresh energy that founder brought to women and the fashion world. Today, beyond an ongoing commitment to the advancement of women and inclusiveness, Chloé is focused on making a positive social and environmental impact with their new fragrance, Eau de Parfum Naturelle made of 100% natural and ethically sourced ingredients. Rose joins neroli to form a velvety bouquet that exalts the vivid freshness of citron and blackcurrant buds. With the distinctive vibration of cedar base notes, this powerful yet refined woody signature leaves an impression that lingers for hours.

To interpret Voce Viva with new resonance, Voce Viva Intensa is composed to amplify the original scent with a new echo of confidence, charisma and determination. Luminous, fresh citrus is enlivened by pear accord, while Italian Calabria creates a radiant, sparkling lift of Bergamot essence with gently tangy Italian Mandarin essence. Awaken the sense with these colorful, energized scents opening to reveal the wearer’s charisma and optimism. For Voce Viva Intensa, Pierpaolo Piccioli offers a new interpretation of the fashion house's symbolic red to dress both the cap and case. Infused with a touch of burgundy, this red is even more intense, even more vibrant, making it an atmospheric, dark and sensual pick for this autumn.