Our favourite red carpet looks from last night’s Met Gala

Deemed the most important night in every celebrity’s fashion calendar, the 2022 Met Gala took place yesterday evening, returning to its usual annual date, which is the first Monday in May.

After being cancelled in 2020, the Met Gala was pushed back to September last year, but has now returned to its May date, with our favourite stars from the entertainment, sports and influencer industry glammed up in their fashionable attires for the soirée of the season.

The 2022 Met Gala theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with a dress code of 'Gilded Glamour', giving designers and celebrities quite a broad range of options and ideas to base their iconic looks on. From traditional ball gowns inspired by the Southern Belles, to 1920’s flapper style dresses and 1950’s glamour, last night’s red carpet saw it all.

Here’s a rundown on our favourite looks from last night’s Gala.

Blake Lively: One of the 2022 Met Gala hosts, Blake Lively once again looked sensational as she walked up those Met Gala steps hand-in-hand with her husband and fellow co-chair Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl actress shone in her transformative Versace gown, inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

Vanessa Hudgens: Quite possibly the best-dressed celebrity to walk the red carpet on Monday evening, Vanessa shone in her sheer black Moschino ball gown designed by Jeremy Scott. The Tick, Tick…Boom! actress dazzled in statement jewels with her daring look featuring an array of special details, from dainty embroidery designs to pretty puff-sleeves and sexy side-slits.

Mindy Kaling: Known for her roles in The Office (US) and The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling looked absolutely stunning at last night’s event. She wore a gorgeous magenta gown designed by Parabal Gurung. Featuring a deep V neckline and a sexy side slit, Mindy completed this beautiful look with a statement necklace and some simple jewels.

Khloé Kardashian: Making her Met Gala debut on Monday evening, Khloé stepped out in style wearing a glamorous and glitzy gold fringe Moschino gown, which she paired with satin black opera gloves.

Miranda Kerr: Australian model and mum-of-three Miranda looked like the belle of the ball on those famous Met steps yesterday evening, as she dazzled in a classic white Oscar de la Renta ball gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a voluminous layered skirt. Miranda completed her charming look with simple jewelled accessories, wearing her hair in a slicked back low bun.

Madelaine Petsch: The Riverdale actress looked beautiful in her yellow puff-sleeved, figure-hugging Moschino dress. Featuring pink and green details and matching opera gloves, Madelaine paired this fabulous look with a statement green necklace and her amber locks loosely pinned up.

Gwen Stefani: The Hollaback Girl singer played a special homage to her stunning 2021 wedding day attire at last night’s Met Gala, arriving as legendary designer Vera Wang’s date. Wang designed Stefani’s wedding gown last year as she wed country music singer Blake Shelton, and decided to emulate that fabulous look once again for last night’s Gala, where Gwen looked radiant in her neon two-piece mikado ball gown. The ensemble featured a bandeau top and long matching gloves, paired with a voluminous skirt which featured gorgeous flower details.