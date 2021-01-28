Our favourite non-greasy, lightweight suncreams

I know. It's winter. You don't need suncream, right?

WRONG!

Suncream is and should be an essential part of your routine. Just because it's winter and we're all inside more now doesn't mean that you skin isn't still experiencing sun damage. It is so important to have suncream worked into your morning skincare routine to protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays. Plus, all our extra screen time these days means that we're more exposed to High Energy Visible Light from our phones and laptops, which is exacerbating skin concerns.

SPFs are here to help prevent skin disasters, such as facial brown spots, the appearance of red veins and protects against photoaging. SPF's are hugely important for everyone's daily skin regime but also help make your skin look great too!

The oily, sticky thick suncreams of holidays yore are a thing of the past with new, light weight formulas and skin-specific textures, so there really is a sun cream fro everyone! Check out our top picks below!

Nimue Tinted SPF 40 (RRP €45.50)

These days we are wearing a lot less makeup but it’s still nice to gussy up for that daily zoom call. Nimue’s Tinted SPF 40 will not only protect your face from harmful UVA and UVB rays but also from High Energy Visible Light from Smartphones, computer screens and blue light so you can look good and feel protected.

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Facial Suncare SPF50+ (RRP €16.00)

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Facial Sun Protection gives unbeatable 5 Star UVA protection and contains a patented anti-oxidant complex, giving your skin advanced protection against the ageing effects of the sun. This is combined with clinically proven Protect & Perfect Intense serum technology to tackle existing deep lines and wrinkles. The lotion is powered by Matrixyl 3000 Plus to help restore more youthful skin, and our skin brightening complex helps to improve the appearance of skin tone and colour whilst also helping to prevent dark spots and hyper-pigmentation. Suitable for use under make up.

Clarins Mineral Sun Care Compact UVA/UVB 30 (RRP €31.00)

The antioxidant high-protection tinted liquid is suitable for all types of skin, even the most sensitive. It has a portable case and washable sponge for applying anywhere you go. Protects the skin from damage caused by the sun. Hydrates and evens out the skin for a luminous complexion, as well as being velvety soft to the touch.

Clinique Super City Block SPF 40 (RRP €20.00)

High-level daily sun protection in a sheer, weightless formula. For all skins, even the most sensitive. Offers SPF 40 protection from sun's UVA/UVB rays. Antioxidants help protect against environmental irritants. Wear alone or as an invisible under-makeup primer.

Dermalogica Invisible Physical SPF (RRP €59.00)

100% blendable and invisible on all skin tones!

Say goodbye to the thick, white residue that physical sunscreens leave behind. Introducing Invisible Physical Defense SPF 30, a weightless, all-physical sunscreen that blends easily on all skin tones, helps defend against UVA/UVB and blue light, and soothes all skin types, including sensitive. This crowd-pleasing formula has it all:

Ultra-sheer Zinc Oxide for Broad Spectrum/blue light protection.

A Bioactive Mushroom Complex, which helps soothe skin and reduce UV-induced redness and dryness.

Antioxidant Green Tea to help fight free-radical skin damage.

No chemical sunscreens, artificial colours and fragrances.

Certified cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan to fit more lifestyles.

Finally, people of all skin tones and types can love a physical sunscreen – and wear it every day for critical defence.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Sun Defense for Face SPF 50 PA+++ (RRP €24.00)

Suitable for all skin types, this lightweight, oil-free lotion helps protect your skin from sun exposure while hydrating for up to 8 hours. The powerful SPF 50 helps shield skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays that can cause sunburn, surface skin cell damage and premature signs of ageing. Provides powerful SPF 50 PA+++ protection to help shield skin against UVA/UVB rays that can cause sunburn, surface skin cell damage and premature signs of ageing.

L'Occitane Reine Blanche Illuminating UV Shield SPF50 (RRP €42.00)

Reine des Prés is a pure white flower known for its lightening properties: the flower is illuminating its petals over time. It naturally contains salicylic acid – renowned for boosting luminosity and helping epidermal renewal. Inspired by its immaculate beauty and unparalleled luminosity, L’OCCITANE has created the Reine Blanche illuminating programme for a fair and translucent skin. The Illuminating UV Shield is a multiple action care that helps preserve luminous and even-toned skin. With continuous daily use, it provides effective protection against UV rays (SPF50) while visibly reviving the clarity of the skin

With its moisturising formula, the Illuminating UV shield instantly offers comfort and a sensation of incredible smoothness, leaving skin feeling optimally protected, plumped and hydrated.

Yon-Ka Paris SPF 50 UVA -UVB (RRP €39.50)

This high protection face sun cream is fragrance-free, rapidly absorbed and is perfect for fair skin that does not tan easily. It is suitable for all skin types during sun exposure. Skin hydration is maintained and helps the skin fight oxidative stress and photoaging. Containing 3 teas polyphenols and liquorice extract, these will revitalises and protect the skin!

Origins GinZing™ SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturiser (RRP €32.00)

An energy-boosting, lightweight, oil-free tinted moisturiser that hydrates, energises, perfects, and protects in one simple step. Combats dryness, uneven skin tone, dullness and uneven texture. Wake up with an energising instant skin finisher that’s powered by coffee—so no one will know you hit snooze 15 times this morning. The multitasking master hydrates, energises, and protects to maintain skin’s momentum all day. It combines nourishing moisture and a sheer tint to let skin shine through while boosting the appearance of radiance, combating dullness, and providing high SPF protection.

Lancome Soleil Bronzer Face Cream SPF 30 (RRP €30.50)

Soleil Bronzer SPF 30 Protective Cream helps protect skin from the visible signs of premature ageing. For the 1st time by Lancôme, born from the innovative combination of an advanced broad UVA-UVB filter system, Vitamin E and a luxurious oil trilogy, this smoothing protective cream efficiently protects the skin against UVA and UVB rays.

Day after day, nourished with moisture, smoothed and protected, the skin unveils a luminous and even tan, with a satiny finished and an exceptional radiance. Thanks to the performance of its lightweight melting and delicately perfumed formula, skin immediately feels enveloped with a protective film. Water-resistant formula.

Image Skincare Prevention+ Matte Moisturiser (SPF 32) (RRP €47.50)

This oil-free, broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen delivers high sun protection in a mattifying, antioxidant-rich base that’s perfect for oily and acne-prone skin types. Micro-sponge technology absorbs surface oils and gives skin a flawless, shine-free finish. It doubles as a protective primer to create a healthy glow before makeup application.

La Roche Posay Anthelios Hydrating Tinted Cream SPF50 (RRP €19.50)

This exceptionally high protection facial sunscreen in a moisturising cream texture for dry to very dry skin. Tinted for a natural-looking glow, this sunscreen is specifically formulated for the face and is suitable for dry to very dry skin that is prone to sensitivity, sun-intolerance or prickly-heat. This luxuriously moisturising, very high protection formula is specifically formulated for the face with a natural tint for a light, natural glow.

Estée Lauder Perfectionist Pro Multi-Defense Aqua UV Gel SPF 50with 8 Anti-Oxidants (RRP €35.00)

Professionally inspired treatment helps safeguard the healthy, beautiful look of your skin with a holistic 3-in-1 defense, fighting the look of indoor and outdoor environmental assaults: UVA/UVB Broad Spectrum Defense in an invisible veil. This patent-pending formula, also featuring Tiger Lily Extract, helps promote the appearance of naturally firm, bouncy skin

Pollution Defense: It helps fight the appearance of damage from indoor/outdoor pollution, including ozone and micro-dust. The carefully crafted, self-renewing blend includes Tiger Lily Extract, Green Tea, Vitamins C and E, Resveratrol and more.

Dehydration Defense: Advanced barrier fortifiers help skin seal in moisture and help strengthen it against other environmental assaults. This can also help prevent dehydration, including from external causes such as heating and air conditioning.

NUXE Sun Fluid SPF 50 (RRP €20.00)

This new SPF 50 light sun fluid for the face protects skin from the sun’s rays and prevents cellular photoageing. Enriched with a Water Hyacinth extract, its water-resistant formula strengthens the skin barrier to protect from dehydration and enhance tanning. Its ultra-convenient pocket format is designed to be shaken before application to provide a light non-sticky texture with a “bare skin” effect.

Avène Sport Fluid SPF 50+ (RRP €18.00)

The unique antioxidant complex (Pre-tocopheryl + Pro-taurine) for complete cellular protection against oxidative stress and infused with Avène Thermal Spring Water, which is recognised for its soothing, anti-irritating and softening properties mean the Sport fluid SPF 50+ is ideal for sporty people in search for light, refreshing sun care. Featuring:

Ultra-fluid, light texture.

Very water-resistant.

Sweat-resistant.

04 Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++ (RRP €42.00)

Skin Shield SPF is not only your daily broad-spectrum SPF, it’s your primer, with a peachy tint and a dewy finish – no need to stress about a chalky white cast and no photo flashback. Non-comedogenic, oil-free, water-resistant and non-greasy, so it’s perfect for all humans, and provides UVA, UVB, HEV and pollution protection. Suitable for all, particularly sensitive skins, in the AM.

Neostrata Matrix Support SPF 30 (RRP €60.00)

Neoglucosamine day cream has 0.1% Retinol and Peptides, for broad spectrum SPF 30, which means it helps prevent sunburn. If used as directed with other sun protection measures, it can decrease the risk of skin cancer and early skin ageing caused by the sun. Designed to improves skin texture and uneven tone while helping skin to look firmer and healthier. Ideal for dry skin, normal skin and oily skin.

Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF 30 Hydrating (RRP €49.00)

This broad-spectrum SPF 30 daily moisturiser offers triple skin protection (UVA, UVB and antioxidant) with a boost of hydration. This non-whitening fast absorbing formula protects the skin from harmful UVA & UVB rays to help prevent the signs of premature skin ageing.

When used daily as directed this skin anti-ageing must-have works to help prevent the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven texture and loss of firmness, leaving the skin looking more youthful and radiant.

Eminence Red Currant Protective Moisturiser SPF 40 (RRP €50.00)

Shield yourself from harmful UV rays with SPF sunscreen protection, defending the skin from the visible signs of premature ageing. The rejuvenating, organic ingredients will help promote soft, supple skin, all year round. A mattifying daily moisturiser complete with Youth Shield Antioxidant Complex and SPF 40 all mineral protection to help prevent the signs of ageing and sunburn. For normal to combination skin types.

NOTE BB Cream (RRP €11.95)

BB Cream balances your skin tone and provides natural coverage. Its moisturising and nutritious properties smooth your skin and help conceal dark spots. It illuminates your skin and the wheat germ helps your skin look younger and healthier. Citrus skin and grape extract help diminish dark spots and skin imperfections while Vitamin E protects your skin against environmental factors. Sunflower oil helps even out skin tone and SPF 15 protects against sun damage!

Vichy Capital Soleil Solar Protective Water SPF 30 Antioxidant (RRP €20.95)

Very high UV protection sunscreen SPF30 in an ultra light solar water spray format for face and body. Enriched with broad spectrum UV filters and blueberry polyphenols for an antioxidant action. The innovative solar water format has an SPF30 broad spectrum sun care to protect your delicate skin from the damaging effects of UV rays. Ultra light and fast absorbing spray has a barely-there feel and doesn't stain clothes. Enriched by Blueberry Polyphenols, rich in antioxidants it has been dermatologically tested so it is suitable even for sensitive skin.