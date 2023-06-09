Our favourite moving rom-com is on the telly tonight

We’ve made it to the end of another week and we think we deserve to put our feet up and relax in front of a great movie.

After searching high and low, it turns out one of our favourite romantic comedies is on the telly tonight!

If you’re looking for a heartfelt film to watch, then you’ll love About a Boy, which will be on RTÉ2 tonight at 10pm.

Released in 2002 and starring Hugh Grant, Toni Collette, Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Weisz, this film is based on Nick Hornby’s 1998 novel, with the same title.

From the makers of Notting Hill and Bridget Jones's Diary, you already know this classic rom-com is not to be missed!

About a Boy follows the story of Will Freeman (Grant), a womaniser who lives a carefree lifestyle with zero responsibilities, whilst living off the royalties from his dad’s hugely-successful Christmas song.

When Will decides to join a parent’s group, Single Parents Alone Together (SPAT), and pretends to be a dad in order to woo single mums, he meets Marcus, a lonely 12-year-old boy with a struggling and depressed mother.

As Marcus starts to get attached to Will, Will begins to slowly but surely change his selfish ways so he can help the child become more confident when he discovers he’s being bullied at school.

From an obsessive young boy, a dead duck and a school talent show that should go down in history, make sure to tune into About a Boy as this charming and witty movie will have you belly laughing one minute and in tears the next.

But, we’re confident this moving tale will entertain you for a chilled Friday night in.

Check out the trailer below to see more of an insight of what this brilliant movie entails:

Watch About a Boy tonight, Friday June 9, on RTÉ2 at 10pm.