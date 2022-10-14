Our favourite looks from the National Television Awards 2022

Last night, television stars dressed to impress as they attended the National Television awards 2022. We saw some stunning looks on the red carpet from soap stars, presenters and reality TV competitors, alike, as they brought the glitz and glamour to the awards show.

From princess-style gowns, thigh-high splits, jumpsuits and capes, there was such a variety of looks at the ceremony. We’ve chosen some of our favourite looks from the night and shared them with you below. Who was ‘best dressed’ in your eyes?

Laura Whitmore

Laura stunned in a black jumpsuit with a white frilly fringe. The former Love Island host's voluminous hair was to die for.

Oti Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti looked fabulous in her sheer black dress, embellished with glitzy sparkles all over. Her outfit was up there with one of our favs from last night!

Rochelle Humes

The former The Saturday's singer always looks gorgeous at any event she attends and this year is no different. This black and white chic dress with bow detailing at the front is timeless and super chic.

Holly Willoughby

Holly's elegant strapless dress was simple yet stylish, and definitely gave regal vibes. The full skirt is stunning and gives a princess look.

Katie Piper

Katie stood out form the crowd in her colourful and floral dress. The pointy bodice was eye-catching with a beautiful train following behind her.

AJ Odudu

The Big Brother's Bit on the Side host rocked her gorgeous black playsuit with a breath-taking gold cape so well! The shorts and v-neck cut of her outfit gave waistcoat vibes, but the gold cape added an element of a pretty goddess.

Christine McGuinness

Credit: Instagram

Christine's outfit was possibly our favourite from the whole night! She looked stylish in the black and gold gown with her thigh-high split, corset-style bodice and gloves to match. A classy and beautiful look that worked perfectly with her curly blonde locks.

Jess Wright

The former The Only Way is Essex star was glowing in her strapless, glitzy gown last night. The thigh-high split and ruffles in the skirt was stunning alongside the lined details of the glamorous bodice.