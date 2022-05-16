Our favourite looks from the Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas yesterday to honour the music stars that topped the Billboards charts in the last year.

When it came to the fashion at the awards show, stars did not hold back as they strutted their stuff on the red carpet. With some opting for skin-tight gowns like Kylie Jenner or others like Becky G who took a more feathery approach, there were lots of iconic fashion moments that we loved!

We’ve picked out some of our favourite looks from the day and have listed them below.

We couldn’t have described Machine Gun Kelly’s outfit better than he did himself -”Emo cactus”. MGK wore a dazzling sequin-studded turtle-neck and cropped black blazer that had silver spikes sticking out of his shoulders and arms. His black trousers matched with his jacket and also had spikes protruding down his legs. This cool Dolce & Gabbana suit is incredible but we wouldn’t want to stand too close!

Doja Cat kept with the spike theme but put her own spin on it. Wearing an all-black fitted Schiaparelli gown, Doja wowed on the red carpet. The Kiss Me More singer had a nude tulle material-type chest wrap with gold pasties underneath that draped down the back of her dress beautifully. She finished off the looks with a gold Saturn bag, gold earrings in the shape of ears and black shoes with gold toe detailing.

Jack Harlow’s Musika suit was simple yet stunning in our opinion. The First Class singer looked dapper in this all black get-up with a black shirt and tie to match, but what brought it together for us was the black belt that buttoned at the side.

Singer Becky G looked gorgeous in this lilac Zuhair Murad mini-dress. With a sleeve of feathers and sequin beads all over, this dress was fabulous and the silver platform heels were the cherry on top.

Heartbreak Anniversary singer Giveon stood out from the crowd in this green tweed suit. The Bottega Vaneta outfit looked perfect with a simple black t-shirt under it and black boots to match. Giveon accessorised with silver chains to tie the look together.

We love Kylie’s skin-tight floor-length Balmain gown with its silhouette-style print. Her chunky gold bangles and slicked back hair completed the look.

Kylie attended the awards with boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi (4) who looked cute in a white one-shoulder dress and matching boots.