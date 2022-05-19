Our favourite looks from Cannes Film Festival so far

Lover of fashion and films? Then you’ll be happy to know that the 75th Cannes Film Festival has kicked off this week and is being held until May 28.

After the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, many stars pulled out all the stops last year to turn heads on the red carpet and this year is no different!

The red carpet has been packed with star-studded guests with glamorous looks so we’ve picked some of our favourites from the festival so far. Check them out below!

Starting off very strong we have German fashion blogger, influencer and model, Leonie Hannes. The 33-year-old is wearing a custom tulle gown by Nicole + Felicia. We think it’s such a stunning piece!

Maleficent actress Elle Fanning dazzled as she walked the red carpet in this fishtail-style dress. We’re obsessed with the jewelled top and tulle skirt. Elle looked like a real-life princess in this embellished frock.

Bollywood film star Urvashi Rautela looked fabulous in this tulle-filled dress by Tony Ward Couture. Urvashi’s one-sleeved gown was completed with bunches of grapes on her shoulder and hip!

Katherine Langford, known for her role in 13 Reasons Why, sparkled as she walked the red carpet in this custom-made Prada gown. The fitted silver dress was completed with a dazzling oversized bow at the back which acted as a train.

Lastly, Model Adriana Lima was glowing as she showed off her growing baby bump in a black Balmain gown. The dress was cut right at her torso, with her baby bump on full display. Just days ago Adriana revealed she was expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. How exciting!

With the festival still continuing into next week, we’re sure there will be lots more glamorous and flamboyant looks from stars in the next coming days.