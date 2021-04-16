Our favourite hand-crafted Irish jewellery picks for something uniquely you

We all love a little bling right? Whenever I'm ordering clothes online, I always make sure to check out the store's jewellery selection too, just to see if they have anything that catches my eye. But lately, I've noticed that a lot of people are wearing the same kinds of jewellery out and about. Everyone and their mother seems to have those line art earrings with the face in them, I see those thick gold chains everywhere and those bangle bracelets with the chunky engraved charms.

The point of jewellery should be that it's personal, a little added element of 'you' to add to every outfit to truly make it your own. But when everyone has the same stuff, there's no individuality, no personality that says this is something you or a loved one has chosen specifically with you in mind.

For that reason, I decided it was the perfect time to shine a spotlight on handmade Irish jewellery, to show the sheer range and opportunity to buy something unique out there. These jewellers have worked hard at their craft to create incredible and detailed pieces that you won't see everyone wearing. So whether you're treating yourself or just dropping a hint, have a browse through our top selections from these truly stunning hand-crafted collections.

Carefully considered and detail driven, Inner Island’s collections are inspiring but accessible. The Waterford jeweller’s creates pieces that are contemporary but forever. Inner Island was launched in April, 2015 by jeweller Gemma O’Leary. Her journey started through various courses & internships in Canada, Scotland and Dublin. Gemma gained the knowledge and skill needed to realise her dream of starting her own company and creating pieces of quality and beauty to be truly treasured.

These earrings are a lighter version of the Strata large earrings but these beauties will become a staple in your jewellery box. The stunning contrast of the freshwater pearls and the textured gold and silver metal is a joy.

The name ‘enibas’ originates from the inverted spelling of owner and designer's name, Sabine, an expected quirky feature of this truly creative melting pot! Starting out from humble beginnings, the original workshop was located behind Len & Sabine's home in Schull, its electricity powered by a generator!

Croí álainn', Sabine's signature collection, meaning 'A beautiful heart' has been lovingly received both at home and abroad. Some famous recipients of 'Croí álainn' bracelets are Barack Obama's daughters. These were gifted by our Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, on an official US state visit.

A beautiful combination of solid rose gold and silver circles entwined and balanced with a silver chain. Designed and handcrafted in West Cork. This pendant carries a meaningful message in Irish; Inscribed with Croí álainn on both sides of the silver and gold circs. Croí álainn is Irish for Beautiful heart. “For me Ireland and the Irish have something special, a beautiful heart – croí álainn.” Sabine Lenz, designer.

The stories and stones of the Dingle Peninsula’s Celtic history are at the heart of Brian De Staic jewellery. Tucked away on the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s leading goldsmith is far from any High Street. But on the remote Dingle Peninsula, Co. Kerry, Brian de Staic is closer to the Celtic heritage his life’s work embraces. With forty years experience handcrafting intricate and innovative jewellery, Brian de Staic’s work has earned numerous accolades and awards.

Just like Dingle’s ancient Ogham stones that overlook the Atlantic, each piece is individually hand-crafted with meaning and purpose. Making Brian de Staic jewellery one-of-a-kind. The rings, pendants and brooches aren’t just capturing a memory for you to treasure, they’re also miniature works of art.

﻿Dovinia, the Latin word for Dingle, named after the goddess Celtic Dovinia – the name evokes the mystery of a time long past. Bold and uncomplicated, this singular design brings to mind the unfettered spirit of the ancient Celts. A stately spiral is drawn out on the ancient sands of Dovinia, accompanied by a classic trinity Knot and a diamond/cz accent.

Alison’s background is in fashion retail and she started making jewellery while training and working as a visual merchandiser in London. While working at the great emporium "Liberties of London" and being close to the jewellery designers and bead stores of Covent Garden her creativity was inspired.

On returning to Ireland Alison Walsh Jewellery was set up in 2006 in her home studio in the Southwest of Ireland along the Wild Atlantic Way. She creates bespoke eclectic pieces as well as different collections each season. Her belief that gemstones and the use of jewellery can lift your mood and enhance wellbeing influences her creations. Her designs use different gemstones and pearls, plated and precious metal sourced from all over the world.

This is a pale blue quartz barrel shaped centre gemstone with hand coiled gold wire. The gemstones are all natural so please allow for a slight variation in each piece.

Yvonne Ross is an award-winning Irish Designer & Goldsmith based in the heart of Kilkenny City. Operating from a boutique studio & showroom near Kilkenny Castle, clients are always welcome to call in and browse the shelves for something special or to commission their own unique handcrafted piece. Yvonne has an extensive collection of precious gemstones to choose from with each jewel hand selected for their individual beauty.

Over the years Yvonne has amassed a large variety of stones from around the globe. Her collection includes Rubies, Blue sapphires, Coloured Sapphires, Emeralds, Pearls and countless others.

Forged sterling silver Ogham ring with hand engraved ancient Ogham writing (any name or phrase can be requested). These pieces are all hand crafted to order so please allow a turnaround time of six weeks

Born from a passion for unique jewellery design, coupled with a love for the unmatchable beauty of the Irish landscape, Seodín’s founder Maureen Harrison, takes her inspiration from her surroundings when creating her one-of-a-kind jewellery collections.

Seoidín, an Irish word meaning ‘little jewel’, perfectly encompasses what Maureen believes to be her signature jewellery style. “I’ve always been inspired by the beauty of the Irish landscape with its rich colours and patterns, but also with the craftsmanship and creativity that the people of Ireland are known throughout the world for” she says.

Maureen founded Seoidín Jewellery in Ennis in the west of Ireland in 1996 and from there the business has thrived, accelerated and grown. They now have 4 shop locations across the country including two in Clare, one in Limerick and one in Dublin.

This moon stoned ring is made from 14ct gold fill and is the perfect gift for someone special. This piece marks moments and tells stories.

Since childhood Elena has been designing, making and mending jewellery and it is a great passion and pleasure in her life. Elena was born in County Roscommon and growing up close to a river in the West of Ireland, swirls and flowing lines have always featured strongly in her work. She studied fine Craft Design Jewellery at the University of Ulster, Belfast, and at the Sir John Cass College, London.

She loves intricacy, detail, delicacy and graceful flowing forms and aims to instil this in each and every piece of jewellery that she creates, and her work is very figurative, sinuous and full of movement. The amazing intricacies of Celtic metalsmiths, early illuminated Irish manuscripts, the art of ancient Rome, and the wonderful Art Nouveau & Art Deco periods have all had a strong influence on her work.

Like our paths in life, each of these three bands of ‘Cúrse an tSaoil’ intertwine, representing the journey of life. One band is smooth – the good times in life where all is well. The second is bumpy – the hard times in life where the going gets tough. And the third is a Golden band, 9ct Rose gold, representing Love – the treasure in the precious gift of life.

A beautiful, tactile, playful pendant that can be worn by either men or women and can be slipped off the chain to make a beautiful ring.

Mette O Connor is a Danish goldsmith living in Ireland. Her pieces are designed and made in her open plan workshop / shop in Greystones, Co. Wicklow. Her commitment to aesthetics, traditional skills and attention to detail are obvious in her unique designs. Every piece of jewellery is designed and hand crafted at her shop in Greystones. Her work combines a unique sense of flowing elegance with impeccable craftsmanship. Mette finds an unlimited inspiration in the beauty of natural gems and metals and always aspires to create truly unique pieces.

She is a trained gemologist and diamond grader and her passion for her profession is evident in all her years of designing and creating the highest quality jewellery.

The duo Tahitian pearl bracelet features two grey tahitian pearls woven through the bracelet. Tahitian pearls are indigenous to French Polynesia. They are a noble cultivated pearl with an exceptional lustre, they tend to be grey with underlying tones of blue, peacock, green and Bordeaux. There are an infinite amount of different shapes and sizes range from 8-20mm.

Louise, the designer and maker behind Culu Design draws inspiration for her colourful and eclectic collection of polymer clay jewellery from childhood memories and the rugged Irish coastline.

Cúlú means retreat or reverse in Irish and she’s been making polymer clay and beaded jewellery for over twenty years. Each piece is thoughtfully designed and handmade in her home studio in Co. Wicklow. No two pieces are the same, so these are a truly unique and beautiful gift.

These earrings are made from polymer clay, which is super lightweight. Earring posts are hypoallergenic stainless steel and suitable for the most sensitive ears. Findings are gold plated, brass and oxidised brass. As each item is handmade, no two pairs are ever the same, but this means each is truly unique.

Irish Jewellery designer Katie McCay, an Athlone native, has been designing and creating unique and meaningful jewellery inspired by Ireland’s ancient past for almost a decade. Since childhood, Katie has had a fascination with ancient writing and symbolism . Katie’s journey of admiration for Ireland’s rich history, heritage and culture led to her studying Celtic Archaeology at NUI Galway where she discovered a keen interest in ancient Irish metalworking.

Her attraction to Ogham, combined with her craftsmanship in ancient Irish metalworking allowed her to turn her fascination into a passion and so Ogham Treasure was established in 2012. Each piece of jewellery in the Ogham Treasure collection represents an ancient word or letter that has special meaning in this secret and ancient Celtic writing.

Crafted in silver, each piece is designed and made using traditional and modern jewellery making techniques by either sculpting or carving. A unique connection to an ancient tradition. The ‘Love/Grá’ carved disc with your choice of gemstone; Is tú mo ghrá/you are my love. Our love disc is a unique symbol of love. The word Grá is carved on this beautiful sterling silver 14mm disc.

Kelly Marie has lived on the Dingle Peninsula on the Western coast of Ireland for a decade now. After growing up near Tralee town she spent six years in Cork studying music & interior architecture. She has always had a love of jewellery and would secretly admire pieces worn her mum and her friends when she was little…little did she know that she would one day have her own successful jewellery design business.

In February 2019 she opened her own shop on Dingle’s Green Street where the full range of her work is available. In her separate studio where she hand makes all her pieces, she has five separate ranges currently available, all with their own distinct personalities, but the constant inspiration for them all is Corca Dhuibhne, the Dingle Peninsula, the landscape, the history, the music, the culture, the people.

Janice Byrne is an award-winning Dublin based Goldsmith & Jewellery Designer with over 20 years’ experience in Jewellery Making. She works in a variety of precious metals and gemstones to create contemporary jewellery that is inspired by Nature and the world that surrounds her. She has most recently been shortlisted for Irish Country Magazine's Irish Made Awards 2020. She has spent many years honing her style and technique and in recent years she has built a reputation for making stunning one of a kind alternative engagement and wedding rings using rare and unusual precious and semi-precious gemstones.

Lyra is a small Constellation. It is one of 48 listed by the 2nd century astronomer Ptolemy and is one of the 88 constellations recognised by the International Astronomical Union. This ring is solid gold and each one is flush set with 5 brilliant cut salt and pepper diamonds. This ring has a slight curve to allow it to sit beside solitaire or 3 stone rings. Hand Carved with a rustic texture, the diamonds are flush set into the band.

An award-winning goldsmith trained in Dublin and London, Garrett creates unique contemporary sculpted jewellery using traditional skills and over 30 years’ experience at the jewellery bench. His master craftsman skills along with his signature style of combining metals and textures have created an audience for his work throughout Ireland and the rest of the world.

Irish heritage, culture, mysticism, mythology, nature and beauty are all captured in Garrett’s unique pieces. Whether it is the beauty of an Irish summer’s day or the passion and fire of the Celtic race, Ireland continues to provide Garrett with inspiration for his stunning Irish made Jewellery.

The Soilse Collection (Irish for Light) was inspired by the colours in nature of golden sunrises, glorious red sunsets and the beautiful silver moonlight. This delicate contemporary pendant represents the golden rays at sunrise and the piece feature Sterling Silver and 18ct gold vermeil. This simple and stylish pendant is very versatile and can be worn every day.

Martina lives and works in Sligo, a county of extraordinary natural beauty and creative wealth. She is part of a small family team of master goldsmiths and, together, they have created a variety of award-winning jewellery collections. Many are now stocked by Ireland's most exclusive retailers including Arnotts Irish Jewellery Collective, Bannon Jewellers, Designyard, Phillips Jewellers Rathfarnham, Kilkenny Design, Kilkenny Shop, Steensons of Belfast and The Cat & The Moon.

Her designs are inspired by the wonderful, ever-changing Atlantic coastal landscape and her collections are the finest Irish artisan design and craft. Everything in their shop is handmade by studio craft makers living and working here in Ireland.

The Oyster Pearl Collection by Martina Hamilton is an embodiment of classical elegance. A circle of 9 carat gold is gently domed and textured. The dome is then offset with a contra dome which is mirror finished and set with a stunning lustrous cultured pearl.

The sphere of the pearl, the depth of the contra domed gold metal, the alternating textures, the warmth of the yellow gold; these very simple design techniques play off each other to create this understated yet utterly striking piece of jewellery.