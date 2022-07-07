Our favourite glamorous looks from the TRIC Awards 2022

The Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards took place on Wednesday afternoon at Grosvenor House in Park Lane, London. The awards ceremony saw television stars and radio presenters dressed to the nines as they waited to see which hopefuls had won one of the 18 awards that were up for grabs.

Now that the ceremony is over and the winners have collected their awards, we’ve decided to pick some of our favourite looks from the day from This Morning presenters to soap stars to Loose Women panellists. Check them out below.

Rochelle Humes

The This Morning host stunned as she wore this camel coloured floor-length gown with the torso section cut-out.

Holly Willoughby

This Morning’s Holly looked pretty in pink wearing this collared pink dress with a matching Aspinal of London round bag.

Katie Piper

Katie rocked a powerful orange suit on the blue carpet with her blonde locks sleeked back and curled.

Anna Vakili

The former Love Island contestant turned heads in this orange long-sleeved dress with the toros section missing, much like Rochelle Humes' frock. Her strappy orange heels matched flawlessly.

Katie McGlynn

Coronation Street’s McGlynn looked chic in her little black dress. The double chain detailing on the straps is fabulous and matches her pointed black heels with chain straps down to a tee.

Lisa Snowden

Lisa wore a powerful black suit with a glitzy twist because of the eye-catching glittery diamantes which covered it. The ensemble is from Nadine Merabi and Snowden admitted to ‘going to bed in the epic suit’ because she didn’t want to take it off! We don’t blame her.