Our favourite celeb looks from the 75th Annual Tony Awards

The 75th Annual Tony Awards took place in Radio City Music Hall, New York yesterday and stars did not hold back when it came to dressing the part. The red carpet was full of glamorous and jaw-dropping looks that we couldn’t help but love.

The awards take place every year to celebrate the best plays and musicals on Broadway. This year, the hosts included Hamilton star Ariana DeBose and Glee’s Darren Criss. Since all of Broadway’s finest came out to enjoy the ceremony, we thought it was only right to pick some of our favourite looks from the night. We’ve listed them below for you to have a look at for yourself!

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain looked stunning in this pink Gucci gown. We’re obsessed with the off-the-shoulder neckline and detailing at her hip. This is by far our favourite dress from the night.

Credit: Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens wore a gorgeous black floor-length dress by Schiaparelli. We love the ruching on the front of the dress. The Tick Tick… BOOM! star’s statement earrings take her somewhat simple dress to a whole new level of chicness.

Ariana DeBose

One of the show’s hosts, Ariana DeBose, also turned heads in a black dress. Hers is by Boss. The glittery dress was covered in sequins, had a stunning thigh-high slit and a cut-out detail right in the centre.

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Free Guy’s Utkarsh Ambudkar looked dapper in this Bode black and white suit. His white bowtie matched the white buttons that decorated his suit jacket and trousers perfectly.

Kara Young

Kara Young caught our attention on the red carpet for her stunning Christian Siriano piece. Her shimmery orange dress had so much going on from the huge ball gown-style bottom-half to the ruched shoulder details, we couldn’t leave it off our list.