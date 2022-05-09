Our favourite celeb looks from last night’s red carpet at the BAFTAs

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts took place on Sunday evening at the Royal festival hall in London. After nominations were announced on March 30 2022, celebs were waiting for their time to shine on the red carpet.

Many stars were excited to walk the red carpet this year as the ceremony has not been held in person since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After watching the film and television stars strut their stuff on the night, we’ve chosen our favourite looks and listed them below!

Nicola Coughlan

We had to start off with Bridgerton’s best, Nicola Coughlan. The Irish actress wowed in a gorgeous lilac Valentino dress. The Derry Girls star had fabulous bows to match the ruffles of the eye-catching dress. This comes just a week after Nicola blew fans away at the Met Gala wearing a Richard Quinn gown. Coughlan has proven she really is the Diamond of the Season.

Rochelle Humes

This mum-of-three made jaws drop on the red carpet last night with a beautiful bridal-style gown by Galia Lahav. Rochelle oozed elegance in the lacy dress. Accompanied by husband Marvin who was dressed in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie, the couple looked super stylish together.

Ncuti Gatwa

Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa turned heards in his unique suit and bleach blonde hair. Wearing a black suit with no shirt under and trousers with fringe, the new Doctor Who star wasn’t afraid to stand out. Black sandals completed the look for the actor who won a BAFTA for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme.

Rose Ayling-Ellis

The Strictly Come Dancing winner looked glamorous in this black high-neck gown. With a low plunging back, the sleek dress was simple yet elegant. The fishtail-style dress is a vintage piece by Amanda Wakely.

Mica Ven & Marcus Fletcher

The Gogglebox stars looked incredible as they walked the red carpet last night and collected the Reality and Constructed Factual award. The couple wore matching outfits with Mica in a red and yellow printed strapless gown and thigh-high split, while Marcus’ suit jacket had the same design. His trousers even had the same red and yellow print down the sides.

Olly Alexander

To end off our favourite looks from the night, we had to include It’s a Sin’s Olly Alexander because we can’t get enough of his look. The Years and Years singer looked almost unrecognisable with bleach blond eyebrows and a shaved haircut with straight lines designed on top of his head. Top to toe, Olly stood out from the crowd with a black shirt that draped into a long cape from the sleeves and black trousers. His high-heeled boots matched the black outfit.