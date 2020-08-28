Our favourite advent calendar wait list is open!

Introducing the highly anticipated No7 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar full of your No7 skincare and cosmetics favourites for €55 but worth €231.

Those who sign up to the waiting list get 24hr early access to the calendar on Wednesday 14th October ahead of the general launch on Thursday 15th October.

Their golden ticket competition was a huge hit last year, so this year they are going bigger and better. 10 lucky customers will find a golden ticket worth an exciting €1,000 hidden at random, redeemable on all No7 products.

Last year's calendar amassed an incredible 226k waiting list signups, that contributed to a record number of orders placed, selling out online within 24 hours of launch.

Sign up to the wait list here