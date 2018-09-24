This Love Island couple is getting a reality TV spin off – out this week

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen are officially the first ever Love Island couple to tie the knot.

The couple said I do on September 15, after meeting on Love Island back in 2016.

In an additional exciting opportunity for the newly weds, they announced that they will have their very own reality show on TLC, documenting the wedding planning.

'They always ask me to take my top off…' Not sure we can work out why, @ab_bowen07?! Not long to go now! #OliviaAndAlex Said Yes, Friday 9pm! pic.twitter.com/ABpkYw5jGw — TLC UK (@tlc_uk) September 23, 2018

Taking to Twitter to share the news with fans back in May, Alex wrote: ‘So it’s an exciting day me and @OliviaDBuck have our own show coming “Alex and Olivia said YES!'

Fans of the couple can expect to get a personal insight into the lead up to the big day from Alex and Olivia Said Yes.

'It will show all the planning, including picking the dress, the cake, the food and the venue,' Olivia wrote in her New! Magazine column.

So it’s an exciting day me and @OliviaDBuck have our own show coming “ Alex and Olivia said YES! “ pic.twitter.com/uhhTodWsSN — ALEX BOWEN (@ab_bowen07) May 29, 2018

‘It will also show some of the wedding.'

‘It’s all very real, honest and open and features some drama and bridezilla moments.'

The one-off special is set to air on TLC this Friday, at 9pm.