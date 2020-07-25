‘Our boy’: Dr Alex George pays tribute to his little brother

Love Island's Dr Alex George has penned a heartbreaking tribute to his little brother, who sadly passed away this week. The doctor confirmed the harrowing news by sharing a moving tribute to his young brother on Instagram.

He wrote, "I can’t believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health. I love you so much Llŷr.

"The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

He added, "We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace x Our boy."

Alex thanked his followers for the waves of support, "I am incredibly grateful of the support and it means so much. I am sorry that I can't reply yet. I need to try and process what has happened somehow."

We can't begin to understand the pain Alex's family are experiencing right now.

If you need mental health support, call Samaritans on 116 123 or visit their website here.