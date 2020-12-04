Our 12 favourite cookie recipes perfect for Christmas baking

The Christmas season is the absolute perfect time of year to step into your kitchen, don an apron, and bake up an absolute storm.

For so many of us, the month of December is synonymous with baking, whether that be mince pies, Christmas pudding or gingerbread biscuits. For me it brings back so many nostalgic memories of spooning mince pie mix into little shortcrust pastry cups, while my mother rolls out the next batch of dough. It’s become somewhat of a tradition in my house, and one I look forward to.

So this Christmas season I encourage you to stick on Christmas FM, get your ingredients ready and just have fun with it — after all, that’s what Christmas is all about!

On this International Cookie Day, we’re sharing 12 of our favourite cookie recipes with you, which would make ideal little gifts for pals you haven’t seen in ages, co-workers you’ve been bonding with over Zoom, or relatives down the country who you might be missing more than ever this year.

A Christmas staple which is not only fun to make, but pretty delicious to eat too! The little ones especially might enjoy decorating these to their heart’s content.

These taste so good, I’ve been known to hide them at the top of the cupboard to deter any cookie thieves from making a move when I’m not looking. If that doesn’t tell you how amazing they taste then I don’t know what will!

Chocolate and mint are two festive flavours which pair together perfectly, making such a tasty treat.

It is what it says on the tin really. Once you make these simple chocolate chip cookies, you’ll never buy another box mix again!

A festive favourite, these crinkle cookies are so easy to make and pack quite a punch, full of almond and rich chocolate flavours.

These fruity bars will go down an absolute treat with the whole family. While they may not be considered your typical Christmas cookie, they’re scrumptious nonetheless, and you’ll find yourself making them again and again.

These chunky bars are super-easy to put together and don’t require any baking.

If you’re a fan of peanut butter, then this is the recipe for you. These cookies are perfectly flavoured and super moorish.

These fool-proof biscuits taste and look pretty sweet, meaning that they would make perfect biscuit boxes to gift to friends this festive season.

This recipe is a must-try for any chocolate lover. Super delicious, fudgy, chunky cookies that are bound to become a monthly staple.

We adore the rich almond flavour infused in this simple cookie recipe, which pairs perfectly with a nice big cup of tea.

These delightful biscuits are irresistible and so simple to make. Not forgetting that they only require four ingredients, all of which are store-cupboard staples!