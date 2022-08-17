Our 10 favourite movies to help you through a difficult break-up

Going through a break-up is difficult. Whether you chose to end the relationship or you were the person to get broken up with, it isn’t easy. Even if the relationship lasted for a month or five years, the sting of it ending can be really painful, so it's important to focus on you so you can get back to being the best version of yourself in your new-found single life.

There are many ways that people say work to get over a break-up – go for a night out with your friends, head to the gym to release any anger or distract yourself by swiping on dating apps. These aren't terrible ideas, but nothing beats curling up on the couch and relaxing in front of some relatable movies that will not only cheer you up, but also help to make you feel less alone because you can see others thriving after they’ve come out of a relationship.

If you fancy getting lost in some of our favourite break-up movies, grab your besties (or your other pals Ben & Jerry), and check out our top 10 movies to get you through a break-up below:

Girls Trip

What better way to get your mind off men then to go on a girls trip? Watch a group of friends reconnect by taking a wild trip to a huge music festival.

Eat, Pray, Love

Since we can’t all just pack up our belongings and head on a trip across the world, we can watch Julia Roberts do it in this romantic film.

Someone Great

If you’re the dumpee in your situation, this film will show you how fun life can be with your gal pals by your side.

The Break-Up

Relatable if you’ve just gotten out of a long-term relationship and have been living with your former other half.

The Broken Hearts Gallery

A feel-good film that proves letting go of your previous relationship can lead to great things.

He’s Just Not That into You

This movie shows all kinds of relationships and all the different reasons why they’re not working out for some relatable content.

How To Be Single

Learning how to be single for the first time in a while is not easy, so why not get some tips from the hilarious Rebel Wilson.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

A classic rom-com that we couldn’t keep off our list. Regardless of how many times we watch her, we can’t get enough of Bridget.

Nappily Ever After

If you’re looking for a complete fresh start, this film will inspire you to fall in love with yourself and live life to the fullest.

Table 19

Going to big events single for the first time isn’t easy- especially weddings. Watching this rom-com will help you realise that it’s not all that bad.