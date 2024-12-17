Oti Mabuse posts sweet tribute to baby daughter after I’m A Celeb

Oti Mabuse has shared an adorable tribute to her young daughter!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional became a mum for the first time in October of last year, when she gave birth to a baby girl.

Earlier this month, Oti was reunited with her little girl and her husband Marius, after she spent several weeks in the Australian jungle, taking part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Now, a few weeks after reuniting with her family and finishing I’m A Celeb in fourth place, Oti has been taking the opportunity to gush over her firstborn.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post a heartwarming clip of herself cuddling with her daughter.

“Being with my little girl again fills my heart in a way words can’t quite describe. These small moments — her smile, her laugh, her little hand in mine. I used to chase time, now I cherish it,” Oti penned in her caption.

“If you’re reading this, take a breath, hug your loved ones, and treasure the now. It’s magic,” the Dancing On Ice judge added.

Following her sweet reflection, many of Oti’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to extend their well-wishes to her.

“Oh this is so precious,” one fan replied.

“Omg Otti the most beautiful sound, such a precious little lady xx,” another commented.

“The best sound in the world. Cherish those cuddle moments,” a third fan added.

During her time in I’m A Celebrity, Oti opened up about her daughter’s premature birth last October, and how her little one had to spend two months in intensive care.

Speaking to her castmate Reverend Richard Coles, Oti explained: “My daughter was really tiny when she was born. She’s been through hell.”

She added: “It’s hell to be in the hospital, to hear those sounds, to not see your baby’s eyes for a week, to constantly look for advice from the doctors. The worst thing was, that every night, you needed to leave your baby in somebody else’s hands."