Orlando Bloom shares insight into relationship with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom has been opening up about his relationship with his fiancée Katy Perry.

The Lord of the Rings actor got engaged to this California Girls singer partner on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The couple share a three-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove together.

Now, Orlando has shared an insight into first falling in love with Katy, admitting he ‘didn't listen’ to her music at the time.

While speaking on the What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast, Bloom revealed, “I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was – she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully – but her music was everywhere, right? When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn't conscious of… [it], it wasn't what I was listening to”.

“But, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara. And by the way, parents, pastors, living on food stamps. We're not talking glamorous Montecito”. Orlando went on to admit that it’s ‘a side of Santa Barbara that no one knows’.

The 47-year-old continued, “I think we both met each other with understanding where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to. And she definitely demands that I evolve, right?”.

"I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun”, he said while making a reference to one of Katy’s hit songs, Firework. “But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth”.

“And you know, I wouldn't change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ‘How do we do this?’. Because we've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know… it's like a universe sometimes”.

"But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like… we're just gonna build a sandcastle, and she loves to do that too”, Orlando continued while confessing that Perry is a ‘master’ at ‘building those little moments’ for the couple.