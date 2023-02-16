Orlando Bloom reflects on ‘challenging’ relationship with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom has opened up about his relationship with his fiancée Katy Perry and the ‘challenges’ they face as a couple.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed there is “never a dull moment” between the two when speaking to Flaunt Magazine about Katy, whom he dubbed his “baby mama and life partner”.

The 46-year-old explained, “We’re in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands”.

“Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity”.

Bloom added, “I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment”.

Orlando and his Firework singer partner first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty.

He went on to propose to Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019. Katy described the proposal as “very sweet”, when previously speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“We went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter”.

“It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter…We landed on a rooftop, my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well”.

The pair then welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. When announcing their daughter’s birth, the Goodwill Global Ambassadors for UNICEF, got the organisation's help to share the news.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter”, the happy couple revealed in a post on UNICEF's Instagram page.