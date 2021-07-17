Organic skincare that’s good enough to eat!

Eminence is a renowned Spa brand in Ireland that uses non-hydrogenated oils and fresh organic fruit and seed pulps – captured in their most potent state – to create skincare that not only smells good enough to eat, but can make a massive impact on the skin.

Eminence has never tested on animals and plants a tree for every product sold (18 million to date for the Forests For The Future Initiative) . Sustainable packaging and cornstarch packaging has been used (and years before many other brands).

In the skincare world, Eminence would be a phytoceutical or organic chemistry brand. Skincare that does no harm to the body, only beautiful things to the skin!

The Apricot Whip Moisturiser €62 from here

Revitalise your complexion with the power of pure apricot and carrot juice. Infused with healthy doses of vitamins A, B, C and D and Eminence’s BioComplex™: an antioxidant booster of Vitamins A, Ester-C, E, Coenzyme Q10, Alpha Lipoic Acid as well as corn germ oil and revitalising and hydrating Apricot Juice – the age-defying properties of apricot will enrich and nourish your skin, giving it the appearance of a youthful glow.

Skin appears visibly firmer with a soft and supple texture. Moisture levels are balanced and the visible signs of ageing are reduced.

The Strawberry Rhubarb Masque €58 from here

Replenish your skin’s youthful appearance with the Strawberry Rhubarb Masque. The strawberries, cleanse and are astringent, containing Salicylic acid that gently exfoliates and removes impurities to brighten skin’s appearance and shrink the appearance of pores gently exfoliate, while the rhubarb (with astringent and disinfectant properties heal with ascorbic acid and Vitamin C) and vegan-friendly hyaluronic acid calm and plump, for a refreshed appearance. Shea Butter, which is high in triglycerides and fatty acids, is an excellent emollient for skin that revitalises and repairs the skin’s appearance

Skin appears plumped, hydrated and noticeably smoother. The visible signs of ageing are reduced and skin appears firmed and revitalised

Points to note about this brand which is loved by Hollywood celebrities:

Eminence does not (and never has) used microbeads

Eminence does not (and never has) tested on animals

Eminence ingredients are vegetable-based

Eminence plants a tree for every product sold in a developing community which needs more trees to prevent erosion

Eminence has a programme that provides sick children with fresh fruit and vegetables

Eminence uses wind and solar energy to produce its products

For more visit www.eminence.ie.