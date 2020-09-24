Opinion: Netflix’s The Duchess is eye-candy for fashion-lovers

It’s been ten days since The Duchess aired on Netflix and it’s been a sensation, to say the least…

For those living under a rock, The Duchess is a glittering new comedy series directed by Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, who also happens to play the lead. Loosely based on Ryan’s real life, this story of a single mum who will do whatever it takes to have another baby is hilarious, emotional and simply stunning to behold. The costumes and set stand out a million miles, leaving viewers lost in the dreamy world that exists within the main character’s wardrobe.

The Wardrobe

It is time to pay homage to the true star of this insane new comedy: Katherine Ryan’s stylist. Even if laughing for 120 minutes straight does not appeal to you, The Duchess is worth watching solely to indulge in the perfection of Ryan’s boujee outfits.

From arguing with her daughter in the schoolyard dressed as a literal princess…

To exhibiting a new headband emboldened with gemstones in every scene…

…the gorgeous garb in this show will have you pretty much hooked from 5 seconds in. You will find yourself rewinding to catch jokes you missed out on because you were too busy drooling over the salmon-pink boiler suit Katherine wears while working as a potter. You will envision yourself in years to come, wearing sequins on the school run and showing up at your ex’s wedding looking like a Disney princess…

and don't forget this absolute gem of a jumper that appears in the very first scene – also worn on the school run…

One thing’s for sure; we have never seen anything like the sheer number of stunning ensembles worn by Ryan – a wardrobe that even Blair Waldorf herself would envy. This, however, makes total sense, because it turns out the show’s stylist Jennifer Michalski-Bra also worked on Gossip Girl. The Duchess portrays a whole new set of gowns, jumpsuits and brightly coloured mesh blouses to obsess over. Lord knows we need it these days since the opportunities to dress up have become few and far between.

The Decor

Honestly, this show is a literal treasure trove for those who enjoy the finer things in life. If like us, walking into a refurbished Georgian home gives you goosebumps or a palette of dusty pinks and soft greys makes you dizzy, it's time to watch and re-watch The Duchess. Not that we have any idea how a potter in her early 30s can afford this lush north-London townhouse, but we will not argue with perfection. It is a palace for the modern woman.

Katherine's pottery studio is located in what appears to be a conservatory-like extension on the back of the house. With large glass framing the room, the afternoon sun beams down on to her stylish white workspaces. Her kitchen is that of a typical vintage remodelling with an Island of marble and her cosy sitting room hosts mustard yellows and even more soft pinks.

All in all, this show has surpassed all expectations fashion-wise and we cannot wait for a second season. You can watch The Duchess on Netflix now.

Photos by Simon Ridgway/NETFLIX © 2020/Simon Ridgway/NETFLIX © 2020 – © 2020 Netflix, Inc